Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 spec leak confirms design overhaul

Spec details for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 appear to have emerged online, pointing to quite the design overhaul for Samsung’s flagship foldable range.

Having yesterday brought you reports of the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s sharpened up design, today brings some more solid specification news.

Tipster Chun VN has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to supply a list of alleged specs for Samsung’s next big bendy phone. It seems the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will indeed have more of a Galaxy S24 Ultra flavour, with sharper edges and corners.

Indeed, it’s claimed that the Fold 6 will adopt a titanium body, just like Samsung’s latest Ultra flagship. It could also be much thinner than before, with an 11mm thickness when closed. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 hits 13.4mm, if you’re after some context.

One thing the Fold 6 won’t be inheriting from its premium cousin, sadly, is the S Pen slot. It’s always felt like this stylus compartment is a crucial missing detail with Samsung’s foldable range, but it seems we’ll have to wait at least another year for that one.

There’s ben Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power on board, unsurprisingly, as well as a 4,600mAh battery. That doesn’t sound huge, but it would be a solid upgrade from the galaxy Z Fold 5’s 4,400mAh cell.

We also hear the unsurprising news that there’ll be a triple camera system, which fellow tipster Yogesh Brar reckons will be much the same 50MP + 10MP + 12MP set-up as before. He also appeared to confirm that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a 6.4-inch external display with a more regular 20:9 aspect ratio.

This confirms the report we heard yesterday, which suggested that Samsung is making its full-sized foldable more like a regular phone when closed, and squarer when open.