Switch 2 release slips to 2025 – reports

Chris Smith

Nintendo’s Switch 2 will not go on sale until early 2025, according to new reporting.

With indications pointing towards a March 2024 unveiling, the console’s release will apparently be later than the initially-expected holiday 2024, according to VGC sources.

The site says it has heard from “multiple sources” that Nintendo is telling third-party publishers the console will now be made available in the first three months of 2025.

While the plan may have initially been a late 2024 launch, Nintendo wants more time to get first-party titles lined-up for the release, the sources speculate. Third-party sources told the site it is working on games with plans to launch on a next-gen Switch in early 2025.

“According to the sources, third-party game companies were recently briefed on an internal delay in Nintendo’s next-gen launch timing, from late 2024 to early the following year,” the report says.

Considering the original Switch was released in March 2017, there would be a certain symmetry if the company decided to repeat the feat seven years later. The first-gen Switch was announced the prior year too, so this may not derail the prospects of learning all about the console in the weeks and months to come.

VGC’s report has more recently been joined by a Eurogamer report saying it has been told of the change in plans too. “The console’s launch moving into early next year – but still within the coming financial year – is designed to ensure Switch 2’s launch line-up features as many titles as possible, Eurogamer understands,” it said.

