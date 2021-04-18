Need a quick run-through on two of the best and worst tech happenings of the week? Trusted Reviews’ Winners and Losers has you covered.

It’s been another busy in the tech world, with Sony finally unveiling its latest flagship phones in the form of the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. There’s also been confirmation that Apple’s next event will take place on April 20 and likely have an iPad Pro 2021 reveal.

Two other pieces of news have stuck with us for differing reasons though, and they are this week’s winners and losers.

Winner – The first PS5 update adds some welcome features and hints at the future

If you are one of the lucky few who has managed to snag a PS5 then there was some very good news this week in the form of the first major software update for the console. The April Update, as it seems to be referred to, adds some welcome additions to storage management and HDR settings.

The most useful addition is the ability to finally offload your PS5 games to an external SSD or HDD – something bizarrely only available for PS4 games at launch. Now, before you get too excited, this doesn’t mean you can play games from external sources (this will come at some point, we hope) but it does mean you get to attach a hefty external drive and moves games across to that instead of deleting them.

The PS5’s measly 667TB SSD might be ridiculously snappy but it is simply not big enough for games that routinely hit the 70-100GB mark. I’ve only had the console a couple of months and have already had to completely delete games to install something else. Hardly what I would consider ‘next-gen’.

Of course, this issue won’t fully be resolved until Sony either sells a higher-capacity version or lets us add in our own high-speed SSDs into the console. It’s a welcome start, though.

Loser – OnePlus fails to dazzle with its first smartwatch

I finally got my hands on the OnePlus Watch this week, a few weeks after it was unveiled alongside the excellent OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9. I haven’t written my full review yet, but as you can probably tell by its position as today’s loser – my first impressions weren’t great.

I wasn’t expecting a £149/$149/€159 watch to blow me away and take the top spot in our best smartwatch list. The finest wearables you can buy are often double the price of OnePlus’ attempt. I was expecting something that felt distinctively OnePlus though, something this Watch just isn’t.

It’s big, dull in terms of looks and comes with a sporty strap that’s oh so plain. OnePlus hasn’t even bothered to include its trademark red cable in the box. If you removed the OnePlus branding you wouldn’t know who made this.

That would be fine if it worked flawlessly, but after a few days of use it doesn’t feel like that’s the case. I’ve found step-tracking to be wildly inconsistent, with GPS issues aplenty and the OS is so basic it doesn’t even have an always-on display. This isn’t so much a smartwatch as it is a ‘fitness’ band with a clockface.

Maybe my opinion will change wildly once I have completed the review and there’s always the chance software updates will fix things, but for a product you can order now the OnePlus Watch hasn’t impressed me so far.