Apple Spring Loaded Event: What to expect from April 20 launch

Apple has confirmed its long-awaited Spring Loaded event for April 20 with a host of new hardware on the way. Here’s what to expect from Apple’s early 2021 event.

In a live stream invite sent out to the media, including to Trusted Reviews, Apple alerted us to a live stream taking place on Tuesday April 20, starting at 6pm UK time and broadcast on Apple.com.

The Spring Loaded theme is represented by a coiled Apple logo design, but doesn’t offer any covert hits about what to expect. If you visit the Apple Events mobile site, you will see a neat little AR animation.

In the invite, which was pre-empted by Siri spilling the beans to some users, the company writes: “Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park. Watch it online at apple.com.”

With the time, date and location now confirmed, let’s take a deeper look at what do expect when Tim Cook takes the virtual stage on April 20

New iPad Pro 2021 models

This event, as it has been in the past, looks set to focus on new iPad models. Namely the iPad Pro. We’re expecting a revamped iPad Pro, which will use the first mini-LED technology for the display.

The new tech is an alternative to OLED that offers improved contrast, darker blacks and more efficient lighting. It’s thought this tech will be reserved for the larger 12.9-inch model. We’re also expecting the ProMotion 120Hz tech to be retained from the 2020 model.

It also seems certain both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will boast a new processor. We’re expecting it to be a variation of the A14 Bionic processor that sits in the iPad 12 range. 5G is also likely to be on board.

Apple AirTags… finally

Apple’s alternative to Tile trackers, expected to be called AirTags, have been on our radar for over a year after references appeared within beta versions of iOS 13. We’re expecting the new location trackers – described in leaks as circular discs – to arrive boasting Ultra Wideband technology to provide pinpoint accuracy when attempting to hunt down the lost item. Apple set the stage for this last week by expanding the reach of its Find My app.

New AirPods

Rumours suggest new AirPods could be on the way, whether that’s AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 3. It’s not clear whether Apple will announce either of these products during the Spring Loaded event. We’d put these lower on the list of expectations for the event

Apple TV 6

We haven’t had a new Apple TV model in years. Not since the arrival of the 5th-generation Apple TV 4K model. Given the high price point compared to rivals and a lack of support for HDR visuals, it’s high time Apple gave us a new Apple TV model. It is thought an update is on the way, with a focus on support for the Apple Arcade gaming subscription service.

Earlier this week, a Bluetooth report suggested Apple is working on an Apple TV model, with a HomePod speaker built-in, but sources said that’s still in the early stages of panic.

Longshot: New Apple Silicon Mac models

We expect its a little too early for Apple to out more desktop or laptop models powered by the home grown Apple Silicon (M1) processor. Last autumn, the company launched a new Mac mini, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air powered by the new chipset. Those upgrades are set to continue in 2021, but we’d be surprised if they arrived as soon as next week.

What are you hoping to see from next week’s Apple launch? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.