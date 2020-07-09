New iPad Pro 2021 (mini-LED): Features, specs and release date

Apple has been heavily rumoured to launch another new iPad Pro either this year or early in 2021. Here’s everything we know about the new iPad Pro (mini-LED edition)

Even though the current version of the best tablet hasn’t been out very long, rumours are already spreading that Apple has another iteration of its top tablet coming soon – possibly with a new display tech onboard.

New iPad Pro release date

Apple tends to leave around a two-year gap between versions of its iPad Pro, so rumours circling that suggest we might already be seeing another Pro this year or early in 2021 certainly seem odd.

We only got the announcement of the iPad Pro 2020 in March after all, and it would seem odd for Apple to update a tablet that starts from £799 multiple times within a year.

However, the latest iPad Pro didn’t receive a huge internal – or external for that matter – update. Could Apple be saving all the good stuff for the next model?

The 2020 iPad Pro took most of the skills of its predecessor. The internal chip was only slightly faster for the graphics, the screen was the same and we didn’t notice any huge differences in battery life. Yes, we got the LiDAR sensing camera on the back – but even that has received minimal use so far.

With so few changes maybe it wouldn’t be so surprising after all for Apple to already have a true iPad Pro upgrade in the works.

Whether the new iPad Pro will arrive in 2020 or 2021 seems to be the subject of much speculation. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested late in 2019 that min-LED iPad Pros would arrive in 2020, however more recent reports have said we might end up seeing them in 2021 due to delays.

A mini-LED display could be the big upgrade for the next iPad Pro

A whole load of Apple’s product range, including MacBooks and the iPad Mini, is rumoured to be getting a screen update soon. This would replace the current LCD tech Apple uses on just about everything aside from the high-end iPhone 11 Pro with mini-LED, which is supposed to a little akin to OLED. Expect better contrast, deeper blacks and more efficient lighting. This 9to5Mac report suggests that Apple would prefer to use Mini LED over OLED because of the similar wide gamut of colour but the lesser risk of image burn.

Twitter leaker L0vetodream suggested again that we could see an iPad Pro with a mini-LED display.

The next iPad Pro is heavily tipped to come with such a screen, and if it manages to hold onto features like the ProMotion 120Hz tech and add a higher quality panel then it would instantly make the upgrade worth it for many.

Highlight features for the next iPad Pro could include 5G, an A14 chipset

More release date talk now, with previously successful Apple leaker Jon Prosser suggesting that the next iPad Pro would simply pack an A14X chipset and 5G. Nothing else new to see here.

This goes directly against the string of mini-LED rumours above, and it would feel very odd for Apple to release two iPad Pros in a single year without much differentiation between them. 5G isn’t mainstream enough yet to sell an iPad and we can’t see many people calling for it to be faster.

Still, many expect the next iPad to come in a 5G version (likely for a hefty markup) and as the A14 chipset is expected to feature in the iPhone 12, it would make sense for it to come to the iPad Pro too.

