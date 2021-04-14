First major PS5 update brings some welcome surprises

Sony’s first major PS5 firmware update has dropped, as advertised, but with some previously unadvertised features.

The update brings support 120Hz refresh rates for compatible PC monitors at 1080p resolution. There’s no support for variable refresh rates yet, but this should provide smoother gaming experiences for those gaming in HD.

Elsewhere, the company is also improving high dynamic range performance with a setting that can automatically switch HDR off when standard dynamic range content is being played.

Other features beyond what Sony announced in the PlayStation Blog on Tuesday, there’s also some new HDMI options. There’s a new One-Touch play setting that will also turn on your TV if you turn on the console. Likewise, if you put the PS5 into Rest Mode, the new Power Off Link setting will turn off the telly too.

The key update, which is rolling out now, is the ability to move games to external hard-drives, which makes it much easier for users to manage their storage.

While games cannot be played on external drives – because they’re optimised for the PS5’s ultra high-speed SSD – they can be updated, both manually and automatically. Sony is still working on support for M.2 drives, but they don’t arrive with this update.

There’s also some updated social features, focused around cross-generation Share Play. This means “PS5 console users can let their friends on PS4 consoles view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa,” Sony says.

Gamers can also access an improved Game Base menu, the option to disable game chat or adjust player volume, the ability to customise game library, access a screen zoom or pre-download updates for supported games before they become available.

Have you spotted anything else within the new PS5 update? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.