Sony Xperia 1 III: Everything you need to know about the smartphone

Sony’s next flagship phone, the Xperia 1 III, is expected to launch very soon. Read on to discover all we know about the iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus rival.

The Xperia 1 III is the follow-up to the well-loved Sony Xperia 1 and Sony Xperia 1 II. We awarded both phones four stars, calling the Xperia 1 II “Sony’s best phone in years”. But can Sony step it up for 2021 with its successor?

Here’s everything we know about the Sony Xperia 1 III so far, including the price, release date, specs and more.

Make sure to bookmark this page too as we plan to update it as more news and rumours appear

Sony Xperia 1 III price and release date – when will the phone launch?

Sony is expected to unveil the Xperia 1 III during a livestream on April 14 at 16:30 JST (that’s 8:30am here in the UK). You can catch the announcement live on Sony’s Xperia YouTube channel on April 14.

Sony hasn’t revealed much else about the launch, but according to Weibo tipster Zackbuks (via Android Authority), we can expect to see the Xperia 1 III, Xperia 10 III and Xperia 5 III at the event.

Zackbuks has also suggested that the phone will be priced at 8999 Chinese yuan (via PhoneArena). That’s about £995 here in the UK and about £100 less than its £1099 predecessor.

Sony Xperia 1 III design – what will it look like?

We got our first supposed look at the Sony Xperia 1 III back in January when OnLeaks shared a series of renders on social network Voice.

According to the post, the smartphone will feature a flat edged metal frame, a glass rear and will measure 161.6 x 67.3 x 8.4mm. Visually, it looks similar to the Xperia 1 II, but the dimensions are smaller and the phone is slightly thicker.

The phone is rumoured to boast the same 6.5-inch CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display as its predecessor, with slim bezels all around.

Other design features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a MicroSDXC slot, a fingerprint sensor in the power button and dual front firing speakers. OnLeaks also mentioned a new dedicated shortcut key on the left side of the phone like that found on the Xperia Pro.

You can find the video shared by OnLeaks below:

Many of these features, including the shortcut key and the headphone jack, have since been spotted on case maker Olixar’s renders (via GSMArena), making it seem likely they’ll be present.

Sony Xperia 1 III specs and features – what specs will it have?

Weibo user Zackbuks (via PhoneArena) has also suggested the Xperia 1 III will feature a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, adding that the screen will include a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour support and will have a 21:9 aspect ratio.

It is also said that the phone will include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and pack a large 5,000mAh battery as well as support for 65W fast charging.

The phone will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s 2021 flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, meaning the Xperia 1 III will also offer 5G support like its predecessor, the Xperia 1 II.

Sony Xperia 1 III camera – what camera will it have?

According to OnLeaks, the Xperia 1 III will feature a triple camera with a 3D iToF sensor and a periscope lens for improved optical zoom.

The phone will feature a 64-megapixel wide angle main sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, according to Zakbucks. The tipster has also suggested that a periscope camera will be present.