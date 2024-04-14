Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Winners and Losers: Apple repairs become more sustainable as Google One VPN gets the axe

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s the weekend again, meaning it’s time for us to reveal our winner and loser of the week. 

This week saw multiple announcements from DJI, including the beginner-friendly Avata 2 FPV drone and the RS 4 and RS 4 Pro professional gimbals. Roku unveiled its newest TV software, Kobo brought colour to its e-readers, and Dyson debuted a new AR feature that’ll give you a nudge when you’ve missed a spot

Keep reading to discover who we named our winner and loser this week. 

iPhone-15-Plus-review-4

Winner: Apple 

Apple is our winner this week as the company announced it would be expanding its repair service to offer genuine used parts. This includes Apple’s Self Service Repair program, which enables iPhone users to fix their own devices at home. 

Used Apple parts will boast the same functionality and security found on brand-new, factory-calibrated parts, giving users a more sustainable repair option when their iPhones break down. 

On top of this, customers will no longer be required to provide their device’s serial number when ordering parts from the Self Service Repair Store for any repairs that do not involve replacing the logic board. 

Apple has also put measures in place to prevent an increase in theft to obtain used part. The company has announced that its Activation Lock feature – which currently prevents lost and stolen iPhones from being reactivated – will extend to cover parts. This means that parts taken from phones with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled will see their capabilities restricted in an effort to deter iPhone thieves. 

Starting with select models this autumn, you’ll be able to order used parts to repair your iPhone on the cheap – or, at least, we hope it’ll be affordable. While we were excited to hear that Apple had launched its self-repair program in 2022, we were disappointed to discover that repair bundles were only slightly cheaper than asking Apple to do out-of-warranty work for you

Hopefully, these used parts will cost less than their shiny new counterparts, making repairs a more tempting prospect and increasing the lifespan of iPhones in general. 

A screenshot of VPN by Google One

Loser: Google 

This month’s loser is Google as the company announced it would be axing its Google One VPN service

Google has been including a free VPN – or Virtual Private Network – with its Google One cloud storage service since 2020. This allowed users to protect their browsing and hide their IP address when surfing the web. 

However, the VPN is set to disappear in the coming months, according to an email sent out to subscribers. Google confirmed to 9to5Google that it will be “discontinuing the VPN feature as [they] found people simply weren’t using it”. 

The goal behind ending the service is to allow the team behind the VPN to refocus on the Google One features that are more in demand. 

This will be disappointing news for any users who considered the Google One VPN a major incentive in subscribing to Google’s cloud storage service.

You might like…

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Apple’s AI-focused M4 needs to be about more than buzzwords

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Apple’s AI-focused M4 needs to be about more than buzzwords

Adam Speight 21 hours ago
Fast Charge: Please Android 15, end my notification nightmare

Fast Charge: Please Android 15, end my notification nightmare

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
Sound and Vision: What can we read into LG’s UK pricing for its OLED TVs?

Sound and Vision: What can we read into LG’s UK pricing for its OLED TVs?

Kob Monney 7 days ago
Winners and Losers: Google adds translate shortcut as Disney warns of password-sharing deadline

Winners and Losers: Google adds translate shortcut as Disney warns of password-sharing deadline

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Ctrl+Alt+Del: Why Steam should make a Game Pass rival

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Why Steam should make a Game Pass rival

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
Fast Charge: I really hope the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets the upgrade it desperately needs

Fast Charge: I really hope the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets the upgrade it desperately needs

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words