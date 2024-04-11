Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone self repair is about to become more planet friendly

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Self Service Repair program for iPhone models is set to get a little more affordable and a little more sustainable with the news Apple will begin offering used parts.

Apple says that beginning this autumn genuine used parts will be available after efforts to maintain the privacy, security and safety of its users.

The idea is to give iPhone owners more flexibility in enhancing the longevity of their devices and gives Apple the opportunity to lessen its impact on the planet.

To achieve this Apple had to manage the need to pair genuine parts with the correct iPhone, as is currently the case.

Over the last couple of years Apple said it has been hard at work to enable “the reuse of parts such as biometric sensors used for Face ID or Touch ID, and beginning this fall, calibration for genuine Apple parts, new or used, will happen on device after the part is installed.”

Next-generation iPhones will support used biometric sensors, Apple says, without the need to pair serial numbers with the device.

Repairing an iPhone via the self-repair website is currently more expensive than perhaps it needs to be, and it’ll be hoped these reclaimed used parts may provide a cheaper alternative.

The program officially launched two years ago but is quite prohibitively priced, even compared with out of warranty repairs from Apple itself, with the need to rent a toolkit from the company too.

Apple is also expanding the Activation Lock feature, which it says will deter iPhones that have been stolen being disassembled for parts.

“If a device under repair detects that a supported part was obtained from another device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, calibration capabilities for that part will be restricted,” Apple explained.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: What’s the difference?

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: What’s the difference?

Jessica Gorringe 3 months ago
iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Apple’s larger phones compared

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Apple’s larger phones compared

Adam Speight 7 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words