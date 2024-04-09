DJI RS 4 vs DJI RS 4 Pro: What’s the difference?

DJI recently announced two new gimbal stabilisers, the DJI RS 4 and the DJI RS 4 Pro. Read on to learn how they compare.

Both the RS 4 and the RS 4 Pro are designed to be paired with your camera, allowing you to produce smooth and stable video. However, there are a handful of distinctions you should consider before ordering a gimbal of your own.

Here are the biggest differences between the DJI RS 4 and the DJI RS 4 Pro.

The DJI RS 4 Pro can support heavier cameras

The DJI RS 4 and the DJI RS 4 Pro share similar looks and could easily be mistaken for one another with the same camera mounted atop them. However, there are some key design differences to note.

For one, the RS 4 Pro is capable of carrying more weight. The RS 4 Pro also takes advantage of a stronger carbon fibre axis arm compared to aluminium alloy arm on the RS 4 and has been tested with a payload of 4.5kg (10lbs). This makes it stronger than the RS 4, a gimbal that can carry 3kg (6.6lbs).

This additional strength is vital for the Pro as the gimbal is aimed at video production studios and professional solo video creators who may shoot with heavier cinema-grade cameras and lenses. DJI recommends creators pair the gimbal with the Red Komodo, Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro or Sony FX6, for example.

The RS 4 is also marketed toward content creators, but its more affordable price point makes it a more accessible option for those shooting with lighter cameras, such as the Canon R5 or the Nikon Z6 II or Z7 II. The RS 4 is also slightly more lightweight at 1.4kg to the RS 4 Pro’s 1.6kg, making it more convenient to carry when shooting on location.

The DJI RS 4 has a longer battery life

When it comes to battery life, the DJI RS 4 comes out on top, though not by far.

The cheaper model has a slightly longer battery life than its more pricey sibling with 29.5 hours available from one charge when using DJI’s BG70 high-capacity battery grip.

The DJI RS 4 Pro falls slightly shorter on battery life at 29 hours with the BG70 grip. This is likely due to the additional power required to run the more advanced system, making it a small sacrifice if you hope to make use of those extra features.

The DJI RS 4 Pro features AMF

The DJI RS 4 Pro also includes DJI’s Automated Manual Focus (AMF) Human-Machine Collaborative Focusing feature.

This feature gives users the convenience of autofocus but allows them to maintain the ability to switch to manual focus if their focus point changes or they wish to manually intervene during a scene. This transition takes just milliseconds, allowing footage to remain smooth.

On the topic of focussing, the RS 4 Pro also supports DJI’s LiDAR focussing system when used alongside the DJI Focus Pro LiDAR. The accessory enables automated focusing on subjects up to 20m away, with a total of 76,800 ranging points for better human subject edge detection accuracy and to reduce focus hunting.

When combined with ActiveTrack Pro, LiDAR focussing allows the AF to lock onto a moving subject and retain that focus – even if the subject briefly leaves the frame.

The DJI RS 4 is more affordable

Another difference between the DJI RS 4 and the DJI RS 4 Pro is the price.

The RS 4 is priced at $549/£469/€549, while you’ll have to pay $869/£749/€869 to get your hands on the RS 4 Pro. This makes the RS 4 the cheaper model by $320/£280/€320 and thus a more affordable option for content creators who don’t require the higher payload or more advanced features reserved for the RS 4 Pro.