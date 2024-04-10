Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Kobo’s new e-readers have a huge feature Kindles don’t – colour

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Rakuten Kobo has announced its first ever colour e-readers, the Kobo Libra Colour and Kobo Clara Colour, alongside the more traditional black and white Clara BW.

Both the Kobo Libra Colour and the Kobo Clara Colour are notable for featuring E Ink Kaleido 3 displays, which can switch from a regular 300ppi monochrome output to a 150ppi colour one. The latter mode promises to make up for a relative lack of sharpness to bring book covers and illustrations to life.

The Libra Colour display is 7-inches while the Clara Colour screen is 6-inches. Display aside, these e-readers look like fairly typical progressions of their respective models. All three have IPX8 certification, while the two colour models pack new faster 2GHz processors.

Kobo Clara Colour viewed at an angle
Kobo Clara Colour

That latter spec could be the crucial addition here, even over the headline colour display, as previous Kobo models have suffered from slightly sluggish performance.

The Libra Colour is the more premium of the two colour models, with physical page turning buttons, Kobo Stylus 2 compatibility for marking up text and making notes, a larger 2050mAh battery (vs 1500mAh in the Clara Colour), and double the storage at 32GB. It also costs £199.99/$219.99 to the Clara Colour’s £139.99/$149.99. Meanwhile the Clara BW costs £119.99/$129.99.

All three models will be available from April 30, though you can pre-order now from the Kobo website.

You might like…

New Dyson AR feature tells you when you’ve ‘missed a bit’

New Dyson AR feature tells you when you’ve ‘missed a bit’

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
The Meta Quest 3 just got way better thanks to these huge updates

The Meta Quest 3 just got way better thanks to these huge updates

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Star Wars Outlaws story looks better than any Disney SW movie

Star Wars Outlaws story looks better than any Disney SW movie

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Shure introduces MV7+ microphone for content creators

Shure introduces MV7+ microphone for content creators

Kob Monney 22 hours ago
Microsoft has a new Xbox game preservation squad

Microsoft has a new Xbox game preservation squad

Chris Smith 2 days ago
In Android 15, Bluetooth may never be truly off

In Android 15, Bluetooth may never be truly off

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words