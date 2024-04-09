New Dyson AR feature tells you when you’ve ‘missed a bit’

Dyson has announced a new augmented reality feature that it says will help with thorough spring cleaning. However, it sure does mimic that helpful partner who sits on the coach with their feet up telling you you’ve missed a bit when you’re doing housework.

The new CleanTrace feature will show the areas of the room you’ve covered with your Dyson Gen5detect cleaner, and those areas you’ve missed.

Meta Quest 2 is a great buy at under £200 The Meta Quest 2 is a brilliant VR headset with planet of gas left in the tank. You can now grab one for £199 – a £50 saving – at Amazon. Amazon

Save £50

Now £199 View Deal

It involves attaching your smartphone to the stick. With a camera interface open the app will sort of mimic the popular Nintendo Switch Splatoon games, covering the areas you’ve cleaned in purple and leaving the areas you’ve missed their natural floor colours.

In a blog post, the company says the features will remove the guesswork from cleaning and wondering whether you’ve covered that particular spot yet.

“We realised that we could all learn a thing or two from the methodical cleaning approach of our robot vacuums. Unlike most humans doing the cleaning, Dyson robots know where they are in the room, where they have been, and where they have yet to go,” says Charlie Park, the VP of Engineering for Dyson Home.

“Wth the Dyson CleanTrace we add this extra layer of cleaning intelligence to the Gen5detect vacuum. It gives you the ability to see where you have and haven’t cleaned, which, combined with our on-board particle sensing technology, gives proof that the floor is truly clean.”

The tech will be available from June for the Gen5Detect system, which was released in 2023, and is designed to detect how much dirt it has to tackle and adjusts the power output to ensure the most stubborn spots are accounted for.

Dyson cleaners are pretty expensive at the best of times, but this one’s quite premium and costs £865 in the UK. So it’s a fun feature for the owners of one of Dyson’s most expensive cleaners, but we’ll probably see it trickle down to new devices in the line as they become available.