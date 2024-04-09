Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Dyson AR feature tells you when you’ve ‘missed a bit’

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Dyson has announced a new augmented reality feature that it says will help with thorough spring cleaning. However, it sure does mimic that helpful partner who sits on the coach with their feet up telling you you’ve missed a bit when you’re doing housework.

The new CleanTrace feature will show the areas of the room you’ve covered with your Dyson Gen5detect cleaner, and those areas you’ve missed.

Meta Quest 2 is a great buy at under £200

Meta Quest 2 is a great buy at under £200

The Meta Quest 2 is a brilliant VR headset with planet of gas left in the tank. You can now grab one for £199 – a £50 saving – at Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • Now £199
View Deal

It involves attaching your smartphone to the stick. With a camera interface open the app will sort of mimic the popular Nintendo Switch Splatoon games, covering the areas you’ve cleaned in purple and leaving the areas you’ve missed their natural floor colours.

In a blog post, the company says the features will remove the guesswork from cleaning and wondering whether you’ve covered that particular spot yet.

“We realised that we could all learn a thing or two from the methodical cleaning approach of our robot vacuums. Unlike most humans doing the cleaning, Dyson robots know where they are in the room, where they have been, and where they have yet to go,” says Charlie Park, the VP of Engineering for Dyson Home.

“Wth the Dyson CleanTrace we add this extra layer of cleaning intelligence to the Gen5detect vacuum. It gives you the ability to see where you have and haven’t cleaned, which, combined with our on-board particle sensing technology, gives proof that the floor is truly clean.”

The tech will be available from June for the Gen5Detect system, which was released in 2023, and is designed to detect how much dirt it has to tackle and adjusts the power output to ensure the most stubborn spots are accounted for.

Dyson cleaners are pretty expensive at the best of times, but this one’s quite premium and costs £865 in the UK. So it’s a fun feature for the owners of one of Dyson’s most expensive cleaners, but we’ll probably see it trickle down to new devices in the line as they become available.

You might like…

Best Vacuum Cleaner 2024: The best options for a whole home clean

Best Vacuum Cleaner 2024: The best options for a whole home clean

David Ludlow 1 week ago
Best Vacuums for Pet Hair 2024: Our picks of the most powerful vacuums

Best Vacuums for Pet Hair 2024: Our picks of the most powerful vacuums

David Ludlow 1 month ago
Dyson Gen5detect Review

Dyson Gen5detect Review

David Ludlow 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words