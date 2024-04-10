Roku takes on Samsung’s The Frame TVs with Pro Series, Backdrops art

Roku has revealed a new software update rolling out to all TVs, but also to coincide with the availability of the company’s new Pro Series TVs.

The software update is headlined by a new Roku Smart Picture feature, which dynamically updates the image so you don’t have to go messing with the picture settings depending on the content you’re enjoying.

Moto 40 foldable bundle with free Bose QCII buds Mobiles UK is offering the Moto 40 foldable with 100GB of data for £19.99 a month with no upfront cost. Plus, you’ll get a free pair of the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds. Mobiles UK

100GB data, £0 upfront

£19.99 a month View Deal

“As apps stream on the TV, Roku Smart Picture adjusts the backlighting, uniformity, and colours based on the type of TV,” the company says.

“Additionally, Roku Smart Picture automatically optimises the brightness and colours and selects the best picture mode—i.e., sports, movies, vivid and standard—for the content you’re watching, offering a better TV viewing experience.”

Elsewhere, the company is rolling out a new Backdrops feature, which “transforms your TV into a work of art” with the aim of making it the centrepiece of the room. Apparently, people just love leaving their televisions running these days, even with energy costs continuing to spiral out of control.

The Backdrops feature includes museum collections, abstract designs, famous classics and other “delightful” pieces for free, as part of this update. This coincides with the availability of its Pro Series TV sets, which offer a cheaper alternative to the arty, wall-mounted The Frame series from Samsung.

The new slimline QLED sets, which the company hopes can lift it into the upper echelons of the market, were announced at CES and are now available in 55, 65 and 75-inch options.

Today’s Roku OS 13 update, which is available to all Roku TV models, also includes IMDb ratings on entertainment pages, along with trailers, and an updated Save List. Roku TVs launched this spring will come loaded with the update.