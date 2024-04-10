Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Roku takes on Samsung’s The Frame TVs with Pro Series, Backdrops art

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Roku has revealed a new software update rolling out to all TVs, but also to coincide with the availability of the company’s new Pro Series TVs.

The software update is headlined by a new Roku Smart Picture feature, which dynamically updates the image so you don’t have to go messing with the picture settings depending on the content you’re enjoying.

Moto 40 foldable bundle with free Bose QCII buds

Moto 40 foldable bundle with free Bose QCII buds

Mobiles UK is offering the Moto 40 foldable with 100GB of data for £19.99 a month with no upfront cost. Plus, you’ll get a free pair of the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds.

  • Mobiles UK
  • 100GB data, £0 upfront
  • £19.99 a month
View Deal

“As apps stream on the TV, Roku Smart Picture adjusts the backlighting, uniformity, and colours based on the type of TV,” the company says.

“Additionally, Roku Smart Picture automatically optimises the brightness and colours and selects the best picture mode—i.e., sports, movies, vivid and standard—for the content you’re watching, offering a better TV viewing experience.”

Elsewhere, the company is rolling out a new Backdrops feature, which “transforms your TV into a work of art” with the aim of making it the centrepiece of the room. Apparently, people just love leaving their televisions running these days, even with energy costs continuing to spiral out of control.

The Backdrops feature includes museum collections, abstract designs, famous classics and other “delightful” pieces for free, as part of this update. This coincides with the availability of its Pro Series TV sets, which offer a cheaper alternative to the arty, wall-mounted The Frame series from Samsung.

The new slimline QLED sets, which the company hopes can lift it into the upper echelons of the market, were announced at CES and are now available in 55, 65 and 75-inch options.

Today’s Roku OS 13 update, which is available to all Roku TV models, also includes IMDb ratings on entertainment pages, along with trailers, and an updated Save List. Roku TVs launched this spring will come loaded with the update.

You might like…

Best TV 2024: The best affordable and premium sets

Best TV 2024: The best affordable and premium sets

Kob Monney 1 week ago
Best cheap TVs 2024: Six great value and affordable TVs

Best cheap TVs 2024: Six great value and affordable TVs

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Roku Pro Series QLED TVs with Smart Picture AI tech revealed

Roku Pro Series QLED TVs with Smart Picture AI tech revealed

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words