Best in Show: The finest tech from Gamescom 2023 chosen by our experts

Gamescom is one of the biggest gaming tech shows of the year, with numerous brands showing off their latest wares in Germany.

The 2023 iteration of the show has been packed with tasty releases, from massive OLED monitors to accessories and huge tech advances.

We’ve got two of our computing experts pacing the halls of the show, and these are their favourite picks from Gamescom 2023.

(Additional reporting by Ryan Jones and Adam Speight)

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch is a goliath ultrawide gaming monitor, offering a ridiculous amount of immersion since the screen’s curve fills up the entirety of your peripheral vision. Being the world’s first Dual UHD gaming monitor, you can display two 4K outputs simultaneously.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Factor in the 240Hz refresh rate, jaw-dropping Mini LED panel and smart software, and this looks to be the complete package.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro

Asus has taken its world’s first quad-band Wi-Fi 7 gaming router that it announced at Computex 2023 and given it a “Pro”-flavoured boost. It offers speeds up to 30,000 Mbps and focuses on providing that higher speed with lower signal delays and interference.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Multi-link connection for several stable options, flexible network port configurations and the option for accelerating game traffic should make this a top consideration for serious online gamers going forward.

Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2

Qualcomm gave us a live demo of its new Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Reference Design handheld and it sets the stage for an exciting mobile gaming future. The device was surprisingly light and, ultimately, designed in an extremely functional fashion.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The prospects are exciting, with Qualcomm hinting at life beyond Android for its handhelds, to accommodate AAA titles. The new G1 and G2 chips were also announced, with the G1 in particular being an exciting prospect for streaming on the go.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro

Razer has launched the new Razer Kishi V2 Pro, which is its latest gaming controller for Android smartphones. Razer has upgraded this model with HyperSense Haptics, helping it to achieve a more immersive experience when playing games on the go.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Otherwise, the Kishi V2 Pro shares all the same features as its predecessor, making it an ideal choice for native Android gaming or streaming via the likes of Xbox Game Pass.

Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM

This is the world’s first 32-inch 4K QD-OLED 240Hz gaming monitor. With that high resolution, high quality panel technology and a high refresh rate, the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM looks set to be a strong luxury option for gamers who want versatility.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Corsair Platform 6

Move over IKEA, Corsair is taking a shot at the high-end desk game, with its first entry into the category. Along with strong and stable build quality, its adaptability looks to be its true strength.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Clever rail and pegboard components aim to make it extremely easy to add whatever you need to define your ideal desk – from lighting for streamers to smart cable management solutions, microphones and more.

Nvidia DLSS 3.5

Nvidia DLSS 3.5 is the odd one out in this Best of Gamescom bunch, as it isn’t a piece of hardware. Instead, DLSS 3.5 is an updated iteration of Nvidia’s AI-powered software that helps to boost performance for RTX 4000 graphics cards.

The new DLSS 3.5 update introduces Ray Reconstruction, which uses AI to enhance the visuals of ray tracing and correct any rendering mistakes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The final outcome is remarkable, with demos of Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty showcasing a new benchmark for video game fidelity.

Samsung Odyssey Ark (2023)

Samsung has updated its 55-inch 4K gaming monitor, which has the nifty trick of being able to be flipped between portrait and landscape positions.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For the new 2023 model, Samsung has added Multi View, which allows you to see four different inputs on the screen at once. The new KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) feature also allows you to use a single keyboard and mouse across multiple sources, making it easier to multitask than ever before.

Gigabyte Aorus M6 Wireless

Gigabyte’s Aorus M6 Wireless gaming mouse was announced in July but was showcased at Gamescom 2023 for the first time.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a big design upgrade from the previous model, adopting a simple and ambidextrous build. With a light 76g weight, 26,000 DPI and 1ms latency, it looks set to be a contender for serious gamers.