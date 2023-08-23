Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Snapdragon G3?

In the past few years, Qualcomm has expanded its range of processors beyond phones and tablets, now offering tailor-made chips for gaming handhelds. 

These Snapdragon G chips can be found in portable gaming systems such as the Razer Edge. But now Qualcomm is diversifying the processor range with new tiers, allowing manufacturers to find their ideal balance between price and performance. 

One of these new tiers is called Snapdragon G3, but what can you expect from this new processor range? We’ve created this guide to provide a deep look at the new chip series. 

What is the Snapdragon G3?

Snapdragon G3 is the new flagship tier of Qualcomm’s G-Series processor range for gaming portables. 

Processors under the Snapdragon G3 umbrella will be the most powerful options of each generation. This also means they will occupy the most expensive price bracket of the Snapdragon G-Series family.

The latest processor from the Snapdragon G3 range is the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform, which offers a 30% faster CPU performance, and 2x faster GPU compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1. 

Snapdragon G-Series
Credit: Qualcomm

Not only is the latest Snapdragon G3 chip powerful, but also flaunts high-end gaming features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing, low-latency premium Bluetooth audio, Wi-Fi 7 support and compatibility for 5G sub-6 and mmWave.

The Razer Edge 5G portable is one of the first devices to be powered by a Snapdragon G3 processor, featuring the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1. There are currently no confirmed retail devices for the newer Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chip, although Qualcomm has confirmed that a Reference Design device is now available to select OEMs, so it shouldn’t be too long until new gaming handhelds are announced. 

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 processor is confirmed to feature 8 CPU cores, an Adreno A32 GPU and peak speeds of 5.8 Gbps. Qualcomm claims that this processor is capable of a native performance up to Full HD+ at 144fps. Of course, this performance target will differ by game. 

