Qualcomm has just announced its newest portfolio of chipsets for the next generation of handheld gaming devices.

The portfolio is made up of three tiers – the G1, the G2 and the flagship G3. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the Snapdragon G1.

What is Snapdragon G1?

The Snapdragon G1 is one of three new platforms launching in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G Series handheld gaming portfolio, sitting below the G2 and the flagship G3.

Built with Qualcomm’s 8-core Kryo CPU and Adreno A11 GPU, the Snapdragon G1 is designed to power fanless handheld gaming devices and support streaming, both locally and via the cloud. It’s compatible with remote consoles and remote PCs and supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.

The main purpose of this platform is to support long periods of high-quality gaming with a focus on lag-free connectivity and battery life. When it comes to your on-device display, the G1 supports resolutions of up to 1080p/60fps.

Qualcomm refers to this particular chip as the G1 Gen 1, suggesting the company has plans to build upon the platform in the future with a second-generation chipset.

“Dedicated handheld gaming devices are the best way to experience mobile games. But gamers want to be able to play all their favorite games across devices and ecosystems, be it their console, PC, or on a cloud service”, said Qualcomm’s senior director of product management Mithun Chandrasekhar.

“The new generation of Snapdragon G Series powered devices will be the best place for gamers to play their favorite titles, offering them the ability to choose from the cloud, console, Android, or PC while on-the-go”.

Which devices will feature the Snapdragon G1?

Qualcomm has yet to announce exactly which devices will be powered by the G1.

We do know that AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec and Thundercomm will all be collaborating with the company on gaming devices powered by the new G Series chips, but we’ll have to wait for more details to emerge in the future.