Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Snapdragon G1?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Qualcomm has just announced its newest portfolio of chipsets for the next generation of handheld gaming devices. 

The portfolio is made up of three tiers – the G1, the G2 and the flagship G3. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the Snapdragon G1. 

What is Snapdragon G1?

The Snapdragon G1 is one of three new platforms launching in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G Series handheld gaming portfolio, sitting below the G2 and the flagship G3. 

Built with Qualcomm’s 8-core Kryo CPU and Adreno A11 GPU, the Snapdragon G1 is designed to power fanless handheld gaming devices and support streaming, both locally and via the cloud. It’s compatible with remote consoles and remote PCs and supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5. 

The main purpose of this platform is to support long periods of high-quality gaming with a focus on lag-free connectivity and battery life. When it comes to your on-device display, the G1 supports resolutions of up to 1080p/60fps. 

Qualcomm refers to this particular chip as the G1 Gen 1, suggesting the company has plans to build upon the platform in the future with a second-generation chipset. 

Snapdragon G1

“Dedicated handheld gaming devices are the best way to experience mobile games. But gamers want to be able to play all their favorite games across devices and ecosystems, be it their console, PC, or on a cloud service”, said Qualcomm’s senior director of product management Mithun Chandrasekhar. 

“The new generation of Snapdragon G Series powered devices will be the best place for gamers to play their favorite titles, offering them the ability to choose from the cloud, console, Android, or PC while on-the-go”. 

Which devices will feature the Snapdragon G1?

Qualcomm has yet to announce exactly which devices will be powered by the G1. 

We do know that AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec and Thundercomm will all be collaborating with the company on gaming devices powered by the new G Series chips, but we’ll have to wait for more details to emerge in the future.

You might like…

What is Snapdragon G2? Qualcomm’s mid-range Android gaming platform explained

What is Snapdragon G2? Qualcomm’s mid-range Android gaming platform explained

Jon Mundy 7 mins ago
What is Snapdragon G3?

What is Snapdragon G3?

Ryan Jones 22 mins ago
What is focal length in photography?

What is focal length in photography?

Hannah Davies 22 hours ago
What is DLSS 3.5? Nvidia’s latest supersampling update explained

What is DLSS 3.5? Nvidia’s latest supersampling update explained

Adam Speight 1 day ago
What is an API?

What is an API?

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
What is Kindle Unlimited? Amazon’s e-book subscription explained

What is Kindle Unlimited? Amazon’s e-book subscription explained

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.