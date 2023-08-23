Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (2023) vs Odyssey Neo G9 (2021)

For 2023, Samsung has announced yet another version of its monstrously large ultrawide gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G9.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch was announced at CES 2023 back in January this year. This monitor is a direct successor to the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch, which Samsung released back in 2021.

When judging the name alone, you may expect the only major difference between the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch and the preceding Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch to be the screen size. However, that’s not the case, as there are multiple other upgrades too.

We’ve created this guide to highlight the key differences between the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch and the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch, so keep reading on for the full breakdown.

Specs

Odyssey Neo G9 (2023) Odyssey Neo G9 (2021) Price £2199.99 / $1799.99 £1749 / $1299.99 Screen size 57 inches 49 inches Aspect Ratio 32:9 32:9 Resolution Dual UHD (7680×2160) Dual QHD (5120×1440) Screen type Quantum Mini LED Quantum Mini LED Refresh rate 240Hz 240Hz Curvature 1000R 1000R Ports HDMI 2.1 / DisplayPort 2.1 HDMI 2.1 / DisplayPort 1.4

Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch is larger

To the surprise of no one, the Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch is larger than its 49-inch predecessor – by 8 inches to be exact. This should result in an even more immersive experience, with the screen stretching out even further than before.

With a 1000R curvature, Samsung claims the new Neo is as wide as two 32-inch monitors, wrapping around the user’s head for a highly immersive experience.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch has the same curvature and 32:9 aspect ratio, but won’t be as wide as the new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9. So if you want the biggest screen possible, you’ll want to go for the newer model.

Samsung has upgraded the screen resolution

Samsung could have increased the screen size and called it a day. But instead, the company has decided to boost the screen resolution to prevent the larger screen reducing the pixel density.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch is the world’s first dual Ultra HD gaming monitor, which means its resolution offers the equivalent of two 4K displays fused together. Samsung says this results in a resolution greater than 8K, with a pixel count of 7680×2160.

You will of course need a juggernaut of a gaming PC in order to make use of the peak resolution of this monitor, especially if you also want to take advantage of the 240Hz refresh rate simultaneously. Nevertheless, it’s great to see Samsung lifting the performance ceiling even higher for its latest iteration of the Odyssey Neo G9 series.

For comparison, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch is a dual Quad HD monitor, with a screen resolution of 5120×1440. That’s still an impressive spec, but it simply can’t reach the same levels as its new sibling.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch supports DisplayPort 2.1

Those with keen eyes will notice that Samsung has also upgraded the ports for its new monitor, with the Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch featuring a DisplayPort 2.1 input.

This is an important upgrade, as DisplayPort 2.1 allows the new Neo to output a 4K picture at 240Hz. If Samsung had stuck with DisplayPort 1.4 instead, then the monitor would have been handicapped to a 120Hz refresh rate when running games at a 4K resolution.

The older Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch monitor is limited to DisplayPort 1.4, but that’s not really an issue since it has a lower resolution. Both monitors support HDMI 2.1 too, although this connection limits you to an 8K at 60Hz and 4K and 120Hz performance. Still, it’s nice to have the option if you don’t intend on maxing out the specs.

The new Neo is more expensive

When increasing both the size and screen resolution of the monitor, you’d expect a big price jump, so there’s no surprise that the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch is notably more expensive than its predecessor.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch is priced at £2199.99/$1799.99, whereas the older Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch that launched back in 2021 is currently priced at £1749/$1299.99.

This means there’s a massive £450/$500 price difference between the two monitors. With that in mind, you’ll need to make sure that your PC is capable of making the most out of the improved resolution in order to justify the extra outlay. But if you do own a super-powerful gaming PC, it’s harder to imagine a monitor having better specs than the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch.