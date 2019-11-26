Best MacBook Air alternatives: 5 thin and light Windows laptops you’ll love

Best MacBook Air alternatives: Like the look of the MacBook Air, but would rather stick to Windows 10 instead of converting to Apple’s macOS? Then we’ve picked the top five alternative options.

The MacBook Air has certainly set a high bar for slim and lightweight ultrabooks that still offer a super-slick performance, but its arguable Apple is no longer the champion of this remit.

Many Windows alternatives have popped up throughout the year, with some championing special features (such as gaming pedigree or weighing less than 1kg) and others just being all-round stars that trump the MacBook Air in every single department.

We’ve included our top five picks below, while also providing a quick summary of the ranking if you can’t be bothered scrolling all the way to the bottom:

Best all-round MacBook Air alternative: Dell XPS 13 (2019)

Dell XPS 13 (2019) Best budget MacBook Air alternative: Lenovo IdeaPad 720S

Lenovo IdeaPad 720S Best stylish MacBook Air alternative: Surface Laptop 3 13-inch

Surface Laptop 3 13-inch Best lightweight MacBook Air alternative: LG Gram 14

LG Gram 14 Best gaming MacBook Air alternative: Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019)

1. Dell XPS 13 (2019)

Price from: £999

£999 Our Score: 9/10

Pros:

Quality design and display

Improved performance and battery life

Huge range of configurations

Cons:

Still no full-sized SD card reader or USB port

SSD slow at saving data

Screen not ideal for artists

The Dell XPS 13 (2019) isn’t just a fantastic Windows 10 alternative to Apple’s MacBook Air, but it’s arguably a better device overall too.

With an incredible range of configurations, you can get the XPS 13 running faster than any MacBook Air, while the design and laptop boast such a pedigree that no other laptop can rival it. At 1.23kg, it’s marginally lighter than Apple’s ultrabook – and with prices starting from £999, it’s cheaper too.

Dell’s 13-inch laptop isn’t perfect though, with no full-size USB-A port on offer, while SSD speeds are surprisingly sluggish when saving and loading files on the system. These are very minor gripes overall though, as the XPS remains our top recommended ultrabook.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad 720S

Price from: £699.99



£699.99 Our Score: 9/10

Pros:

Slim, stylish, all-metal exterior

Great screen

Good connectivity

Affordable price

Cons:

Nvidia graphics not necessary for all

14-inch form factor adds weight

Most of our best Macbook Air alternatives are over £1000; you’ve got to pay a premium for Apple-standard quality after all. The Lenovo IdeaPad 720S is the odd one of the bunch though, available for a very approachable £699.99. Of course, you’re not quite getting the same processing speeds on offer with other laptops here, but it’s still perfectly reasonable enough to plough through basic tasks.

The inclusion of a dedicated graphics card is a bit of a head scratcher, but that does mean you’ll be able to do entry-level Photoshop on this device so we’re not complaining. Battery life, display quality and connectivity options are all great too, so you’re getting a great value all-rounder with the Lenovo IdeaPad 720S.

Of course, you’re going to have make compromises my cost cutting, and IdeaPad 720S is one of the chunkiest and heaviest MacBook alternatives here, weighing as much as 1.55kg. That’s still a manageable weight, but it sure is tempting to spend a little bit more for a sleeker device.

3. Surface Laptop 3 13-inch

Prices from: £999

£999 Our Score: 9/10

Pros:

Classy, ultra-portable design

Excellent performance

Stunning 3:2 display

Available in four different colours

Cons:

Middling battery life

Lack of Thunderbolt 3

The Surface Laptop 3 13-inch is another laptop that is arguably better than Apple’s MacBook Air. Recently released, the Microsoft ultrabook has the latest and greatest components for a top-notch performance. Sporting an integrated graphics engine on the processor, it’s also capable of gaming, but only low-demanding titles such as Fortnite and Apex Legends at low graphics settings.

One of the biggest benefits of the Surface 3 is the range of colours available, being one of the very few laptops that doesn’t limit you to black and silver – Cobalt blue and Sandstone pink are also available here. The design overall is excellent, easily meeting the high bar set by Apple.

The only disadvantages of the Surface Laptop 3 13-inch are the middling battery life and lack of Thunderbolt 3 support, but these issues aren’t significant enough to prevent this being one of the very best MacBook Air alternatives.

4. LG Gram 14

Prices from: £1199

£1199 Our Score: 9/10

Pros:

An ultra-portable machine weighing just 1kg

Superb battery life

Great keyboard

Cons:

256GB storage isn’t plentiful

Some might expect a dedicated GPU at this price

The LG Gram 14 may not be the best looking or most powerful of the best MacBook Air alternatives of this list, but it does have a very significant special talent. Weighing under 1kg, this ultrabook is easily the lightest laptop on this list, which is an absolute blessing for those who lug laptops around on the commute on a frequent basis.

And while the LG Gram 14 doesn’t have the latest and greatest components, our benchmark results prove it still has faster processing speeds than the closest Apple MacBook Air 2018 configuration. Couple in a great battery life and display, and you’ve got a really good laptop on your hands.

It is one of the more expensive laptops here though, so you’ve got to pay that little bit more to have the luxury of such a lightweight machine. Its storage also maxes out at 256GB, so you’re going to want to make the most of cloud saving.

5. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019)

Price from: £1499.99



£1499.99 Our Score: 8/10

Pros:

Premium lightweight design

Excellent CPU performance

Dedicated graphics card

Dazzling display

Cons:

Average battery life with RGB lighting turned off

Could do with more ports

Fingerprint magnet

Stingy storage

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019) has the most expensive base price of all our best MacBook Air alternatives, but that’s totally justified with the inclusion of top-class components and the option of a dedicated graphics card. While this laptop isn’t strictly a gaming laptop, it’s the best option here for casual gaming, offering a decent performance for old AAA titles in Full HD, as well as battle-royale and indie video games.

Considering one of the MacBook Air’s greatest flaws is its inability to play major video games, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is the perfect alternative for gamers who still want the ultra-portable design.

Meagre port options, a below-par battery life and stingy storage all mean you’re not getting the best value ultrabook from the options here, but if you’re happy to put up with those issues in order to have the gaming-on-the-go luxury, then this laptop is still a top buy.

