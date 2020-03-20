Best Laptop Deals: Looking to upgrade your old laptop but don’t know where to start? Use our laptop deals guide to save you time and money.
It doesn’t matter if you’re a working professional, a creative or even a student – having the right laptop to suit your needs is essential. There’s no point in paying for one that’s underpowered and not up to the tasks you need it for, just as much as there’s little need in overspending if you’re only aiming to use basic software like Microsoft Office.
With that in mind, we’ve selected a handful of the best laptop deals currently available, so you won’t have to waste time traipsing through long lists online. Nope, with today’s best laptop deals right here, all you have to do is go straight to the type of laptop that interests you and pick a model that works for you. No fuss, just great laptop deals.
Jump to the best laptop deals for March 2020:
Apple MacBooks | Lenovo Laptops | Microsoft Windows Laptops | Google Chromebooks
Best MacBook Deals (Apple Laptop Deals)
Today's Best Apple MacBook Deals
Apple MacBook Air 2017 MQD32 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB
Pre Apple's revamp on its MacBook Air range, you can get the 2017 version for a hugely discounted rate and still enjoy all the powerful, sleek performance you'd expect, loaded with 128GB SSD and an Intel Core i5 processor.
New Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch - Space Grey
Enjoy a big screen experience with the 16-inch MacBook with Retina display on the latest MacBook Pro, loaded with 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and an i9 processor.
When it came to Apple’s log-standing MacBook Air, a stance of ‘don’t fix what isn’t broken’ was clear here with Apple continuing to sell the previous MacBook Air with little to no changes to its design for years. Whilst we have seen sleeker editions in recent years for the powerful, more lightweight model, you can save a sweet penny by purchasing older models. That is the same across most of Apple’s gadgets. For £799, buy the 2017 MacBook Air with 128GB SSD and an Intel Core i5 processor.
For creatives asking demanding tasks of their laptops, the MacBook Pro is the only place you should be looking for all editing and creating media-type tasks. This 2019 MacBook Pro has a gorgeous 16-inch Retina display, the biggest in its range, so you can really get up close and personal with the details. For a truly premium performance for all your chunky files, enjoy 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i9 processor for a truly impressive, competent performance.
Best Lenovo Laptop Deals
Today's Best Lenovo Laptop Deals
Lenovo V145 AMD A9-9425 Laptop – 128GB SSD, Black
While it might not come with as much onboard storage as the opposite deal, it's certainly worth it for the sheer reason of utilising the fast processing speeds offered by an SSD. Plus, with £140 off, the shift pays for itself.
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 17.3" AMD Athlon Laptop – 1TB HDD, Black
It won't be quite as fast as the SSD ideapad model from above, but with up to 7.5 hours of battery life and a mega 1TB HDD of storage, you'll never need to pick up expandable storage with this Lenovo laptop in your inventory.
If your budget’s a little tight this month but you’re still after a solid Lenovo laptop then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. With a 1TB HDD built in, the L340 will get you through your standard office fare without any hassle. Plus, with a battery life of up to 7.5 hours, it’s designed to go the distance.
Best Microsoft Laptop Deals
Today's Best Microsoft Laptop Deals
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ultra-Thin 13.5” Touchscreen Laptop – 256GB SSD, Matte Black
Rivalling Apple's MacBooks for sheer style and form factor, the Surface Book 3 offers one of the best Windows experiences available, and it's now got a whopping £169 discount lobbed off the top.
Refurbished Microsoft Surface Core i5-7200U 8GB 256GB 13.5 Inch Windows 10 Laptop in Burgundy
Packing 256GB SSD and loaded with Windows 10, the Microsoft Surface comes with a 13.5" touchscreen and enough power to see you through demanding tasks.
If you’re after something with lots of firepower, this is where the Surface Book 3 comes into play, offering one of the most fully-featured and seamless Windows experiences around. The Surface Book is definitely Microsoft’s answer to the Apple MacBook, and can now be had for a fraction of its original price.
For a machine that is both sleek and powerful, for Windows machines you can’t do much better than the Microsoft Surface, offering a sharp, stunning and portable design. Achieving a powerful performance, this particular model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Whilst this is a refurbished model, the laptop works like new with all the expertise of Laptops Direct. Plus, with a £300 price slash, it’s easy to look past.
Best Google Chromebook Deals
Today's Best Chromebook Deals
Asus Chromebook C223NA – Grey
Seriously strapped for cash but need a decent laptop to get the job done? Look no further than the cracking Asus C223NA Chromebook – giving you access to the essentials, all for just £169
Asus C425TA-H50021 14" Chromebook – Silver
With 2-in-1 capabilities, a Full HD screen and a sleek design, there's very little to keep you wanting from the gorgeous Asus C425TA, especially when there's a giant £150 saving to be had.
If you’re a student, sticking to a budget is non-negotiable. With that said, you’ll want a laptop that’s easily portable to and from class, and one that can handle typing up essays and assignments with ease. To that end, the Asus C223NA can give you all that and more for just £169.
For fans of Chrome OS who want a more robust Chromebook for their money, you can’t go wrong with the massive price crash currently available for the Asus C425TA. Easily mistakable for a MacBook, this stylish Chromebook has a staggering £150 off for a limited time only.
