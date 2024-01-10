Best in Show: Our favourite tech from CES 2024

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases with Samsung, LG, Sony and many more showing off what they all have in store.

Taking place in Las Vegas, CES is a massive showcase of products we’ll see on shelves in 2024 along with concepts and ideas that are a little further away. In the past, we’ve seen technologies like 8K and HDR take centre stage, while AI is the word on everyone’s lips this time around.

This is our look at our favourite new launches from CES 2024, all chosen by our team of experts. Below you’ll find everything from transparent TVs, innovative speakers, powerful gaming handhelds and more.

XGIMI Horizon Max

We were really impressed with the XGIMI Horizon Ultra when we reviewed it last year, with the portable smart projector capable of exceptional image quality and powerful audio. At CES 2024, the XGIMI Horizon Max was announced as a follow-up, now able to project an IMAX image on your wall for an even more immersive home theatre experience.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Max is also smart enough to find the best possible area on your wall to project the image, freeing you up time to make sure the popcorn is ready.

Asus Zenbook Duo

The Asus ZenBook Duo may not be the first dual-screen laptop, but it’s potentially the most polished we’ve seen yet. It features two 14-inch touchscreens connected by a hinge. A bundled Bluetooth keyboard can snap into place on the bottom screen too, converting it into a conventional clamshell laptop.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This incredible versatility makes the Asus Zenbook Duo an incredibly useful device, especially with the sturdy built-in stand allowing to prop it up on a desk and use it like a dual monitor setup. There’s plenty of power under the hood too, with the new Intel Core Ultra ensuring this is fast enough for all of your productivity needs.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Asus has changed direction a little with the latest gaming-focussed ROG Phone, toning down the RGB-fulled design of its predecessors and paying a bit more attention to the cameras. The result? a gaming phone that actually has the potential to appeal to a wider audience.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Stalwart features of this series, like the fantastic AirTriggers, remain and with the Pro Edition there’s also a neat secondary display on the rear that can display the time, battery levels and more. There’s a proper telephoto camera too, an area we’ve always found wanting on other gaming smartphones.

Inside there’s Qualcomm’s latest 8 Gen 3 chip for some thumping gaming performance and the screen remains one of the fastest on the market too.

Samsung Music Frame

If you’re Samsung’s range of lifestyle Frame TVs then you’ll love the Music Frame. Instead of the TV, this is a very good sounding speaker that can be customised with various art pieces on the front.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It has been designed to blend seamlessly into, for example, an art wall and it can also be used as a wireless speaker for either music or TV audio.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

Nvidia’s big announcement for CES 2024 was the launch of the new Super graphics cards, offering performance tweaks on the existing range of RTX 4000 GPUs.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super may be the least powerful of the new trio, but it’s also the most impressive thanks to a remarkable 20% increase in CUDA Cores, and a higher boosted clock speed. Nvidia even claims this new Super card is more powerful than the RTX 3090, despite being available for just $599.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is the latest desktop graphics card from team red, building upon the existing RX 7600 card by doubling the video memory and improving the clock speeds.

AMD claims these tweaks ensure the new graphics card is able to tackle 1440p gaming, despite being available for as little as $329. That’s unbelievable value, especially when you factor in the support for ray tracing.

MSI Claw

Hoping to be more than a simple Steam Deck rival, the MSI Claw handheld PC runs on an Intel Core Ultra chip, packs a huge battery and the ability to play both Windows and Android games thanks to the MSI App Player. Priced at $699, the Claw also packs a 7-inch 1080p display with 120Hz.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We found the Claw to be extremely comfortable to use and while it’s entering a crowded market, there’s every chance this could be the handheld gaming PC to go for.

LG Signature OLED T

LG has launched a number of new OLED and QNED TVs at CES 2024, but none of them stood out quite as much as the Signature T – a true transparent OLED TV.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While the design hasn’t yet been finalised (and we’re not even sure we want to know how much this might cost) the tech is real and this transparent OLED TV should be making its way into people’s homes this year. LG has tweaked the software a lot to turn the transparent effect into a proper feature and there’s a contrast film that can be raised or lowered to give you a more traditional viewing experience.