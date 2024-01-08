Roborock has announced its latest range of robot vacuum cleaners and mops at CES 2024, with the new ranges designed to offer better edge performance when vacuuming and mopping.

Roborock S8 Max Series

An update to last year’s Robrock S8 Pro Ultra series, the new S8 Max Series is available as two robots: the S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra. Both products are similar, but the MaxV has a camera on the front for automatic object avoidance, has more power (10,000Pa vs 8000Pa) and is Matter compatible with a built-in ‘Hello Rocky’ voice assistant.

This year’s models are built to deliver better edge cleaning with the FlexiArm Design Side Brush, which moves on a robotic arm to get the brush right into corners of rooms.

Mopping performance has been improved, too. There’s now the VibraRise 3.0 Mopping System, which has two vibration modules, and the mopping pad can now lift 20mm, which means the robot can move over a broader range of carpets and rugs without getting them wet.

Both models have an Extra Edge Spinning Mop System to improve edge mopping, with additional mop pads to get into those hard-to-reach areas.

With its camera, the MaxV can use DirTect technology to recognise different mess types and adjust cleaning settings automatically.

Both robots come with the RockDock Ultra, which automatically empties, refills, and dispenses detergent, washes mops at 60°C, and dries them with 60°C air. Roborock says that dirt levels are detected automatically to determine subsequent mop re-washing and to get the robot to re-mop areas where necessary.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Bargain Now’s your chance to get one of the best iPhones in recent years on the cheap, thanks to this incredible offer from Giffgaff. Giffgaff

‘Like new’ refurbished

Just £639 View Deal

The S8 MaxV Ultra will cost $1799 and the S8 Max Ultra will cost $1599.99, with both models available from April 2024. We’ll bring you a full review once samples are available.

Roborock Q Revo Series

A slightly cheaper series, the Roborock Q Revo series is designed to offer quality cleaning and mopping at a lower price. Again, this series is available in two different models: the Q Revo MaxV and the Q Revo Pro. The main difference between the models is that the MaxV has a camera in the front for AI obstacle avoidance, plus it has the ‘Hello Rocky’ voice assistant and auto brush lifting.

Both vacuum cleaner models have 7000Pa of suction power and can lift their mop brackets by 10mm, o that the robots can move over carpet without soaking them. To improve edge performance, there’s the FlexiArm Design Edge Mopping System, which uses a robotic arm mop that extends to clean around hard-to-reach areas. According to Roborock, this means that there’s 98.8% edge coverage.

With the Multifunctional Dock 2.0, both robots can return to be emptied automatically, refilled with fresh water and have their mopping pads cleaned with 60°C hot water and dried with 45°C air. SiLikehe S8 Max Series, the dock monitors dirt levels and uses this information to determine subsequent mop re-washing, and directs directshe robot to re-mop areas if required.

Roborock Flexi Series

Built for the US market, the Flexi Pro and Flexi LIte are the company’s new hard floor cleaners, following on from previous models, such as the Roborock Dyad Pro. Built to vacuum and mop at the same time, both models have 17,000Pa suction power.

FlatReach Technology allows the mops to lay flat for under-furniture cleaning. DirTect Smart Sensor technology detects the level of dirt and adjusts power automatically. And now, there’s Roborock RevoBrush 2.0, which is the company’s self-drying and cleaning system, updated with warm water cleaning and warm air drying.

The Flexi Pro adds SlideTech automated adaptive wheels for light manoeuvring, dual-edge cleaning, app compatibility, and voice alerts. Pricing and release information are come.