Victrola Stream Sapphire is a beauty of a high-end Sonos-friendly turntable

Audio manufacturer Victrola has announced a gorgeous but expensive new high-end turntable that plays nice with some of the best wireless speakers out there.

The Victrola Stream Sapphire costs $1,499 (we’ll get back to you on the UK price) and is loaded with premium components and will transmit your favourite records to Sonos speakers you may already have around the home.

Those premium components include an Ortofon Blue 2M cartridge, as well as a brushless motor, and a carbon fibre tonearm. There’s also a lovely-looking walnut veneer. In terms of sound quality, it’ll support 24-bit / 48kHz lossless FLAC audio.

As well as the support for the ‘Works With Sonos’ program, there’s also support for the music streaming system Roon. The Stream Sapphire also supports the Universal Plug and Play protocol (UPnP), which means it’ll play nice with loads of speakers, smart TVs, PCs and other gadgets. As well as all that advanced wireless tech, don’t worry, you can still hook up your wired speakers too.

The expense will be a turn off to some though, as it’s almost double the cost of the previous flagship £899/$799 Victrola Stream Carbon model, which is also part of the Works With Sonos program.

“The Victrola Stream turntable line was created out of a need to provide a seamless, integrated wireless solution to enjoy vinyl no matter where the listener is in their home, said Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola.

“After hearing from both consumers and the integrator community, we recognised an opportunity to build on that promise by opening our ecosystem to include other popular streaming options while also elevating the turntable itself to a level we’ve never introduced in the market before. Victrola Stream Sapphire is a perfectly crafted audiophile-level wireless vinyl solution that meets vinyl purists’ standards while giving integrators the most versatile turntable for any project.”

The company also announced an entry level Victrola Automatic Bluetooth turntable ($199) which will repeat that’ll go back to the start of the side. This will be nice if you’re not always totally attentive when you’re playing records.