Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks early

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming out soon, but in the meantime, the full game has already leaked.

The much-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, is coming out on May 12th, 2023. However, as we approach the release date of Zelda’s latest outing, well, the game has leaked online. After examining every leak and trailer, now fans are doing their best to avoid spoilers, screenshots, and footage of the upcoming game as it makes its way across the internet.

Reportedly, some physical copies of the game were accidentally sold before the game’s official release date, putting copies in the hands of gamers and resellers alike, while soon after, the game’s files were dumped online. Since then, many have pirated the game in an attempt to get to play it before it actually comes out. Some are even trying to stream the game or are sharing clips and screenshots.

As you might expect, Nintendo does not take too kindly to this sort of stuff, and you can likely expect those involved with pirating the game and sharing it online may well find themselves dealing with Nintendo’s lawyers in the near future. Recently, Nintendo reportedly subpoenaed Discord for information on users alleged to have leaked the game’s pre-order art book, so it doesn’t seem like Nintendo will let the game itself leaking slide.

If you’re excited for Tears of the Kingdom, and most especially, if you’re worried about something in the game getting spoiled, make sure you’re extraordinarily careful about going online until you get your hands on a copy. There’s no telling what information is where, and much of what you see or read online could contain spoilers that trace back to leaked copies of the game.