YouTube will make an app for Apple Vision Pro after all

YouTube has performed something of a U-turn and confirmed that it will create an app for the Apple Vision Pro after all.

As the first impressions of Apple’s mixed reality headset started to filter through in recent weeks, it became apparent that there were some high-profile holdouts in the app support stakes. Most notably, the internet’s number one video service, YouTube, wasn’t going to be playing ball.

Having previously stated that Apple Vision Pro users would need to access the service through the in-built Safari web browser – which is as much of a fob off as it’s possible to get – YouTube spokesperson Jessica Gibby has now told The Verge that a native app is on the cards.

After confirming the original line about Safari access, Gibby added that “We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap.”

There’s no indication as to why this about-turn might have taken place. We can’t imagine that the Google-owned video company is expecting stellar sales of Apple’s $3,499 US-only VR headset.

Perhaps the coverage of a certain third party YouTube solution, in the form of the Juno app from Christian Selig, has embarrassed the company into begrudgingly throwing Apple a bone.

Apple, for its part, has been quite dismissive of YouTube’s own vast library of 360 and 3D video content, stating that they’re not of sufficient quality for Apple’s high-great headset, and could thus cause users “motion discomfort”.

It’s obviously in both company’s best interest that there’s a functioning YouTube experience on Apple Vision Pro, though you have to suspect that Apple needs it more if it’s going to sell the public on its expensive new AR/VR project.

