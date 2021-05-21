You can finally download Spotify tunes on your Apple Watch – here’s how

It’s been a long time coming, but offline Spotify support has finally dropped for Apple Watch, and we’ve got the rundown of how to set it up.

Following the news earlier this week that Deezer would be adding offline playback to its Apple Watch app, Spotify has wasted no time in beating back the competition by unveiling the same feature in its own app, available from today.

The feature is only available to Spotify Premium members however, so if you’re currently signed up to the free-tier then you won’t be able to take your songs with you offline. It’s also worth mentioning that the feature requires at least an Apple Watch 3 – older Apple wearables aren’t supported.

Still, this is huge news for any runners, cyclists or gym enthusiasts who prefer to leave their phone at home whilst working out. Offline Spotify playback has typically been a rare feature to come across in the wearable space, available only on a select handful of Garmin and Samsung devices.

With the addition of Spotify, there are now a total of three music services that can be used offline with Apple Watch, the other two being Deezer and Apple Music.

If you want to enjoy your favourite Spotify podcasts, playlists or albums on your Apple Watch then these are the steps you need to follow.

Open Spotify on your Apple Watch, locate and select the music or podcast you want to download Tap the three dots (…) icon, and then tap ‘Download to Apple Watch’ The download will be complete when a green arrow appears next to your chosen content Wirelessly connect a pair of Bluetooth earbuds or headphones, and enjoy!

If you’re thinking about buying an Apple Watch but aren’t sure of which one is right for you, then check out our pick for the best smartwatch of 2021. Alternatively, if you’re curious about new developments on the Wear OS side of things, check out the recent announcement of Google’s partnership with Samsung.