Best Nespresso Vertuo pods: capsules rated and reviewed

Launching with the Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine, Nespresso’s new Vertuo pods are quite different from those in the original machine. Larger and brewed with centrifugal force, the Vertuo system is mostly designed to produce longer cups of coffee. Each blend is different in terms of flavour and the way it’s brewed: the barcode around the edge of the capsule is used by the machine to brew each pod differently. Here, we’re looking at the best Nespresso Vertuo pods

Vertuo pods are available from Nespresso only. Don’t let that put you off, as there’s a huge variety on offer, including seasonal variations that are on-sale for a limited time only. We’re making our way through everything available, rating each type of coffee for its quality and taste. We’ll be adding to this list as we try new varieties. In the meantime, we’ve split the coffee we have tasted into sections.

For each capsule, we’ve listed our rating out of 10, the volume of drink that’s produced, and Nespresso’ intensity rating. The intensity rating is based on how long the coffee was roasted for and to what degree: light intensity coffee was lightly roasted; high-intensity coffee has a dark roast and more bitterness to it. Please note that the intensity level does not refer to the level of caffeine, and a higher-number coffee may have less caffeine than a low-intensity one.

Variations: A Taste of Paris (2018)

Variations Paris Madeleine

A gorgeous-tasting, almond flavoured coffee

Our Rating: 9/10

Intensity: 5

Volume: 230ml (mug)

Nespresso says: “The distinctive sweet almond flavour paired with delicate hints of biscuits given by Arabicas from Ethiopia, Central and South America, is pleasantly reminiscent of a Madeleine.”

We say: If you love the taste of almonds, you’ll love the Variations Paris Madeleine. Once brewed, the cup brims with the smell of almonds: it’s as close to a Madeleine in drink form as you can get.

The taste is slightly more subtle than the smell might lead you to believe. Leading with almonds, the undertone of the Brazilian, Central American and Ethiopian Arabica coffee adds body and strength. Well balanced and refreshing, this is a great cup for taking with biscuits or cake, or just as a mid-morning treat.

Variations Paris Black

A dark and rich espresso

Rating: 8/10

Intensity: 11

Volume: 40ml (espresso)

Nespresso says: A harmonious blend of Arabicas, emboldened by a touch of Robusta.

We say: Eschewing added flavours for a more traditional blend, the Paris Black is a dark-roasted and intense espresso designed to conjure up images of a Parisian coffee shop. A strong espresso with a good degree of bitterness, the Paris Black has a slightly woody and spicy taste to it. For those that like their coffee black and strong, it’s a great blend, but it lacks a little subtlety.

Variations Paris Exotic Macaron

A coconut-flavoured coffee that doesn’t quite hit the mark

Rating: 6

Intensity: 5

Volume: 230ml (mug)

Nespresso says: Delicate coconut flavours open up in this smooth Arabica blend from Ethiopia, Central and South America, yielding exquisite sweet notes, reminiscent of an Exotic Macaron.

We say: The smell of coconut streams out of the cup during the brewing process, filling the room with a pleasant smell. Up close and in the cup, the aroma is far more subtle and there’s just a hint of coconut.

Coconut can be overpowering in high concetrations, but underwhelming when used more sparingly. The Variations Paris Exotic Macaron edges towards the latter, with just a hint of coconut coming through, leaving a sweet aftertaste.

The smooth blend of Brazilian, Central American and Ethiopian Arabica coffee is a pleasant mix, balanced to let the Exotic Macaron flavour through. Overall, the aroma is better than the taste.

Master Origin

Master Origin Columbia

A smooth and subtle single-origin coffee

Rating: 8

Intensity: 5

Volume: 230ml (mug)

Nespresso says: A particularly fruity, sweet cup with a juicy acidity and red berry aromas

We say: A smooth and gentle coffee, the light roast of the Master Origin Columbia may be a little subtle for some taste buds. For those that like subtlety, there’s a lot to like here. As the tasting notes say, there’s a sweetness to this cup, with red berry coming through like a good wine.

A gentle cup of coffee for a morning or slow afternoon, the delicate taste of this coffee means that it’s not overpowering.

Master Origin Mexico

A darker roast that’s a bit easier to drink thank some

Rating: 7

Intensity: 7

Volume: 230ml (mug)

Nespresso says: It yields a wild, textured cup full of roasted and spiced notes.

We say: The Master Origin Mexico uses a blend of hand-picked arabica and double-washed robusta. The selection of coffees gives the final brew an interesting and stronger taste. A woody and earthy taste comes through at first, with a slight hint of bitterness. A more subtle and delicate aftertaste lingers.

If you’re not usually a fan of darker roasts, the more subtle flavours of this quite intense coffee could appeal to you.

Flavoured

Hazelino

A brilliant combination of hazelnut and coffee

Rating: 10

Intensity: 6

Volume: 230ml (mug)

Nespresso says: A smooth, balanced coffee that is sweet to the taste with a distinct, nutty aroma.

We say: There’s something quite amazing about the way that hazelnut blends with coffee and Nespresso has got it bang-on with the Hazelino. Delivering a mug full of hazelnut-smelling goodness, the Hazelino is a great choice when you want something a little bit different.

A smooth drink, the hazelnut flavouring adds a touch of sweetness that complements the base blend of Brazilian and Central American Arabica coffee. Very little bitterness gives this cup a smooth finish, making it a great, drinkable cup of coffee that’s perfect for the afternoon.

Caramelizio

The sweetness of caramel complements this coffee perfectly

Rating: 9

Intensity: 6

Volume: 230ml (mug)

Nespresso says: Notes of caramelised aroma and subtle scents of vanilla.

We say: Nespresso has gone for subtlety with the Caramelizio. Rather than an over-powering sickly sweet shot of caramel, as you might get with a syrup, this coffee is far more gentle. Just a hint of caramel in the cup is enough to give the drink a lift.

A blend of lightly roasted Brazilian and Central American Arabicas continues the gentle taste, with a smooth and bitter-free finish. A hint of vanilla helps develop the flavour and makes this a fine cup for all times of day.

Vanizio

A touch of vanilla makes this a very smooth coffee

Rating: 9

Intensity: 6

Volume: 230ml (mug)

Nespresso says: The flavour of vanilla brings a velvety layer of taste to roundness found in this smooth and balanced blend.

We say: Vanilla is a great flavour to add to almost everything and, when used sparingly, can transform dishes. Vanilla proves its versatility once again when used in the Vanizio pods.

As with the other flavours, Nespresso has used vanilla sparingly, adding a subtle sweetness to the coffee that makes it smoother and easier to drink, and enhances the slight bitterness of the Brazilian and Central American Arabica blend.

Less pronounced than the Caramelizio or Hazelino, Vanizio is a great choice when you want something smooth but not overpowering.

