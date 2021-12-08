 large image

This phenomenal Philips OLED TV deal is a tough one to beat

Anyone looking to enjoy their Christmas movies in style this year needs to know about this amazing Philips OLED TV deal that’ll save you a whopping £400.

It can be hard to know where to start when looking for a new TV. There are so many choices and it can feel like a big decision, but that’s exactly why this incredible deal on a Philips 55-inch OLED set should be your go-to choice.

Almost any OLED TV reduced to £1199 (from £1599) is worth shouting about, but given that this particular set comes with added features like Philips Ambilight, you’ll be set for many years to come without ever feeling the urge to upgrade.

This Philips 55OLED806 TV is a steal at this price

This Philips 55OLED806 TV is a steal at this price

If you want to upgrade your entertainment rig then look no further; the Philips 55OLED806 55-inch Smart TV has just seen a 25% discount.

  • eBay
  • Save £400 with this deal
  • Now only £1,199
View Deal

As you may already know, OLED technology utilises self-lighting pixels to provide a more superior level of contrast with deeper blacks than anything achievable on standard UHD TVs.

And it’s not just OLED that makes this TV great. HDR technology means that the screen will adjust the brightness levels for the best experience possible. The option of 4K will help bring HDR capabilities to life, as well as offering up more dynamic colours thanks to the increased pixel count.

This particular set also has plenty to keep gamers satisfied; featuring low latency HDMI 2.1 VRR port and FreeSync technology, you will have no trouble enjoying next-gen gaming on this TV. At 55-inches, you can fit all the action on one screen, with Ambilight’s gaming mode allowing for the colours to keep pace with the quickest games.

Since this is a Smart TV, you’re getting Google Assistant built-in, so feel free to tune into the latest film using just your voice (perfect for those pesky days where no one can find the remote). You can control your home via your TV too, simply ask Google to turn down the lights and turn up the heating for your cosy night in.

The Philips 55OLED806 OLED TV is a steal at this price, and it’s the perfect gift for yourself in the run-up to Christmas. Coming jam-packed with smart features and a display that will bring any media to life, you don’t want to miss out.

If you’re interested in even more great deals so you can get an early start on your festive shopping, take a look below at all the other discounts and offers we’ve found. And keep checking back with Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be telling you about all the premium products on sale throughout the whole of December.

