How to watch The Muppets Christmas Carol online right now

There have been countless reimaginings of the Charles Dicken’s literary classic, A Christmas Carol. But to everyone’s surprise, the very best adaptation is arguably from Kermit and co.

The Muppets Christmas Carol sees all the iconic puppets take on the roles of Dickens’ beloved characters, with Gonzo, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Rizzo the Rat all starring. And legendary actor Ebenezer Scrooge portrays Ebenezer Scrooge.

Released back in 1992, The Muppets Christmas Carol has since become one of the most loved Christmas films of all time, and so is well worth putting on your shortlist if you’re searching for a festive film that the entire family can enjoy.

But with so many streaming services now available, it can be tricky to know where to find the Christmas classic. That’s why we’re here to help, as we’ll be keeping track of where you can watch it. Keep reading on to find out where The Muppets Christmas Carol is streaming right now.

Where can I watch The Muppets Christmas Carol?

The Muppets Christmas Carol is available to watch on Disney Plus. You’ll also be able to watch all of the other many Muppets films on Disney’s streaming service if you fancy a Muppets marathon.

A Disney Plus subscription costs £7.99 per month, although you can cancel it at any time so you don’t have to commit to the service beyond the Christmas period.

Alternatively, you can save 16% by signing up to a 12-month subscription for just £79.90 (that works out as £6.66 per month).

If you’d rather own the film then you can buy the flick on Amazon Prime from £9.99.

What is The Muppets Christmas Carol about?

Based on the classic Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, The Muppets Christmas Carol shows the importance of compassion, generosity and how we should always look out for one another.

As you’ll likely know, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, with some Muppet shenanigans thrown in for good measure. All our favourite faces get a moment to shine, with Kermit getting the small but important role of Bob Cratchit, the underpaid and overworked clerk of Scrooge.

This is the perfect film for any household and will certainly bring a little more Christmas cheer to every family this holiday season.