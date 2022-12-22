 large image

How to watch The Muppets Christmas Carol online right now

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

There have been countless reimaginings of the Charles Dicken’s literary classic, A Christmas Carol. But to everyone’s surprise, the very best adaptation is arguably from Kermit and co.

The Muppets Christmas Carol sees all the iconic puppets take on the roles of Dickens’ beloved characters, with Gonzo, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Rizzo the Rat all starring. And legendary actor Ebenezer Scrooge portrays Ebenezer Scrooge.

Released back in 1992, The Muppets Christmas Carol has since become one of the most loved Christmas films of all time, and so is well worth putting on your shortlist if you’re searching for a festive film that the entire family can enjoy.

But with so many streaming services now available, it can be tricky to know where to find the Christmas classic. That’s why we’re here to help, as we’ll be keeping track of where you can watch it. Keep reading on to find out where The Muppets Christmas Carol is streaming right now.

Where can I watch The Muppets Christmas Carol?

The Muppets Christmas Carol is available to watch on Disney Plus. You’ll also be able to watch all of the other many Muppets films on Disney’s streaming service if you fancy a Muppets marathon.

A Disney Plus subscription costs £7.99 per month, although you can cancel it at any time so you don’t have to commit to the service beyond the Christmas period.

Alternatively, you can save 16% by signing up to a 12-month subscription for just £79.90 (that works out as £6.66 per month).

If you’d rather own the film then you can buy the flick on Amazon Prime from £9.99.

What is The Muppets Christmas Carol about?

Based on the classic Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, The Muppets Christmas Carol shows the importance of compassion, generosity and how we should always look out for one another.

As you’ll likely know, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, with some Muppet shenanigans thrown in for good measure. All our favourite faces get a moment to shine, with Kermit getting the small but important role of Bob Cratchit, the underpaid and overworked clerk of Scrooge.

This is the perfect film for any household and will certainly bring a little more Christmas cheer to every family this holiday season.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

