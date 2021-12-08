One of 2021’s best games is still massively discounted after Black Friday

Deathloop for the PS5 is still on sale in the run-up to Christmas, making this a great time to test out the power of your next-gen console.

If you’re one of the lucky few who have managed to snatch up a PS5 console, you might be slightly disappointed at the frankly limited range of next-gen games that you can play right now. Thankfully, even though there isn’t an abundance of choice you do have the option of playing Deathloop, one of the PS5’s best games, for a fraction of its original price.

Deathloop price drop Lucky enough to own a PS5, but wish you had more next-gen titles to sink your teeth into? Deathloop is still on sale in the run-up to Christmas, making it the perfect time to go on a time travel adventure. eBay

Was £59.99 at launch

Now just £29.95 View Deal

Deathloop follows the classic Groundhog day trope, in which our hero keeps reliving the exact same day until he can fulfil his destiny to break an all-consuming time loop. In this first-person shooter adventure, our hero Colt wakes up each day on a beach, and each day that you fail to break the loop – or when you’re killed – you’ll be sent right back, with no option but to try, try and try again.

It’s not all doom and gloom; Colt does retain his memory of all the intel you find, so even though the game is a roguelike it doesn’t feel like you’re having to actually start over. Plus, each restart gives you more options, as you can develop a strategy of how you want to tackle the game; go in guns blazing and take out your enemies, or track their movements and stealthily take each of them down without ever being seen.

For a limited time, the game is a timed console exclusive on PS5, taking advantage of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to give you a more immersive experience. The next-gen console is the perfect place to show off the game’s beautiful graphics for a more immersive gaming experience.

We gave Deathloop 4.5/5 stars, with the time travel shenanigans, beautifully designed worlds and interesting concepts being standout points. Our verdict read as follows: “Deathloop is one of the most innovative games from a major publisher that I’ve ever played, using the time loop mechanic to fantastic effect. With lots of clever puzzles and engaging combat, as well as a genius multiplayer element, this is one of the best games of 2021 yet.”

With such high praise, the game can’t be recommended enough – particularly when it’s available for less than £30 as opposed to the original RRP of £59.99.

