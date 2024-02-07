Xiaomi 14 set to launch globally on February 25

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch its new Xiaomi 14 flagship range globally on February 25.

The Xiaomi 14 has actually been available in China for several months now, having launched there in early November. We’ve been keeping an eye out for news of a wider rollout ever since.

Now Xiaomi has taken to Twitter to announced that its new flagship phone range will be announced globally on February 25, a little under three weeks from now.

The accompanying image is of a series of circular camera elements, along with the phrase “Lens to legend”. The company is evidently leaning into its high profile Leica partnership once again, as confirmed by the prominent “co-engineered with Leica” branding.

Naturally, we already know what the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will bring to the table, owing to that earlier rollout. These were two of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones to hit the market, while Xiaomi’s new HyperOS user interface (which bears more than a passing resemblance to its previous one, MIUI) is also onboard.

In terms of design, Xiaomi has taken the squared off, iPhone-esque look of the Xiaomi 13 and run with it for both models.

The larger Pro model will give you a 6.73-inch 1440 x 3200 OLED, while the smaller model goes with a 6.36-inch 1200 x 2670 equivalent. Both screens come with a scorching peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Both phones will pack Leica-branded triple 50MP camera systems. Where the Xiaomi 14 Pro distinguishes itself is with the variable aperture of its main camera, which is capable of shifting between f/1.42 and f/4.0.

The question is, will we finally see the distinct Xiaomi 14 Ultra model at this event? The promise of “something grand” would certainly hint towards something special, while the circular camera element in the teaser image looks decidedly Ultra.