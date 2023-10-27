Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xiaomi 14 vs Xiaomi 14 Pro: what are the big differences?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Xiaomi has unveiled its new flagship Android phone series, with the company adopting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. But there are plenty of differences here too.

As announced earlier this week, Xiaomi has the distinction of being the first phones to be inhabited by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors. While based on Android, the phones will feature a new HyperOS user interface that Xiaomi intends to use across multiple product categories.

Today, we saw the smartphone company take the wrappers off the devices in full, at least for the Chinese market. We’ll have much more on this when the phones when they make their European bow shortly, but in the meantime, let’s examine the key differences between the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Save 39% on Sony’s WF-C500 true wireless earbuds

Save 39% on Sony’s WF-C500 true wireless earbuds

Amazon has slashed a huge 39% off the price of the Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds. Shop today to save £35.04 and get the earbuds in an array of colours for just £54.96 instead of £90.

  • Amazon
  • Was £90
  • £54.96
View Deal

Processors

As we mentioned above, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor revealed to much acclaim earlier this week does the heavy lifting on both devices with upto 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Display

As is often the case, the Pro model is larger than its standard version. The Xiaomi 14 Pro leads the way with a 6.73-inch 1440 x 3200 (522ppi) OLED panel, compared to the 6.36-inch 1200 x 2670 (460ppi) resolution screen on the Xiaomi 14.

Both have a 120Hz variable refresh rate thanks to the LPTO tech. Both phones have peak brightness of 3000 nits. The Xiaomi 14 Pro supports Dolby Vision HDR.

Xiaomi says the display on the Xiaomi 14 Pro has some advanced durability too. The Xiaomi Ceramic Glass, which “adopts a special powder formula heated at over 800 degrees C” has a 10x higher drop resistance and 1.25x better scratch resistance.

Cameras

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has the pick of the camera features despite the pair looking quite similar on paper. There’s a Leica-branded 50-megapixel main camera on both, a 3x telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

However, the 14 Pro intrudes a ƒ/1.42 – ƒ/4.0 variable aperture capability, which the company calls an industry first. It explains that this allows for “adjustments within the ƒ/1.42 – ƒ/4.0 range. This means that in diverse lighting conditions, Xiaomi 14 Pro can precisely control the amount of light entering the lens, ensuring optimal exposure in various shooting scenarios.” There are 1,024 shops along the way here, which is quite the variety.

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Battery

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a 4,880mAh battery which offers 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The standard Xiaomi 14 offers a slightly smaller 4,610mAh call and the same 50W wireless charging capabilities. The wired charging is slightly slower at 90W.

You might like…

The Xiaomi 14 will be the first phone to run the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The Xiaomi 14 will be the first phone to run the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
What is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3? Everything you need to know about Qualcomm’s new chip

What is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3? Everything you need to know about Qualcomm’s new chip

Jon Mundy 3 days ago
Best Android phones 2023: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Best Android phones 2023: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.