Xiaomi has unveiled its new flagship Android phone series, with the company adopting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. But there are plenty of differences here too.

As announced earlier this week, Xiaomi has the distinction of being the first phones to be inhabited by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors. While based on Android, the phones will feature a new HyperOS user interface that Xiaomi intends to use across multiple product categories.

Today, we saw the smartphone company take the wrappers off the devices in full, at least for the Chinese market. We’ll have much more on this when the phones when they make their European bow shortly, but in the meantime, let’s examine the key differences between the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Processors

As we mentioned above, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor revealed to much acclaim earlier this week does the heavy lifting on both devices with upto 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Display

As is often the case, the Pro model is larger than its standard version. The Xiaomi 14 Pro leads the way with a 6.73-inch 1440 x 3200 (522ppi) OLED panel, compared to the 6.36-inch 1200 x 2670 (460ppi) resolution screen on the Xiaomi 14.

Both have a 120Hz variable refresh rate thanks to the LPTO tech. Both phones have peak brightness of 3000 nits. The Xiaomi 14 Pro supports Dolby Vision HDR.

Xiaomi says the display on the Xiaomi 14 Pro has some advanced durability too. The Xiaomi Ceramic Glass, which “adopts a special powder formula heated at over 800 degrees C” has a 10x higher drop resistance and 1.25x better scratch resistance.

Cameras

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has the pick of the camera features despite the pair looking quite similar on paper. There’s a Leica-branded 50-megapixel main camera on both, a 3x telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

However, the 14 Pro intrudes a ƒ/1.42 – ƒ/4.0 variable aperture capability, which the company calls an industry first. It explains that this allows for “adjustments within the ƒ/1.42 – ƒ/4.0 range. This means that in diverse lighting conditions, Xiaomi 14 Pro can precisely control the amount of light entering the lens, ensuring optimal exposure in various shooting scenarios.” There are 1,024 shops along the way here, which is quite the variety.

Battery

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a 4,880mAh battery which offers 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The standard Xiaomi 14 offers a slightly smaller 4,610mAh call and the same 50W wireless charging capabilities. The wired charging is slightly slower at 90W.