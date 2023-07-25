Xbox controller update could be transformative for gamers

Microsoft could soon allow owners of some Xbox controllers to replicate keyboard controls.

In a move often requested by PC and console gamers, Microsoft has launched an alpha test for the feature that’ll allow users to map a keys to a controller button.

It’ll also be possible to map the the button along with a modifier key like Win, Shift, Ctrl or Alt. So Ctrl + S for example.

Gamers will need to own an Xbox Elite 2 controller, or the Adaptive Controller, designed for gamers with accessibility needs.

If the feature rolls out to all users it be a great use of those additional buttons on the rear of the Elite controller, and give gamers of more complex titles a little more flexibility.

It could also make life an easier and even open up some gaming experiences that previously felt inaccessible on the Adaptive Controller. It could mean that games they’ve never been able to enjoy to the max now feel accessible.

Microsoft does point out that support will be on a game by game basis, so you may see full support, partial support, or no support.

The mapping can be done via the Xbox Accessories app, but the feature is only currently available for Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead members, meaning its still quite early in the process and probably quite a while before it reaches all gamers.

“For the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller, the Xbox Accessories app now supports mapping keyboard keys to your controller!” Microsoft says in the changelog (via Neowin).

“To get started, open the Xbox Accessories app > Configure > create a new profile or edit an existing one > select a button to map > choose Primary or Shift > then move over to the new Key tab.”

Will this open up more gaming experiences to you or your friends? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter… or X… or whatever we’re supposed to call it this week.