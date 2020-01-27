Will iOS 14 abandon any currently-compatible iPhones?

Despite Apple’s reputation for long-term software support, does the brand plan to drop some devices from its roster? A new report could have the answer.

It’s always a concern as to how long your smartphone will receive software updates, but Apple has tended to offer longer support for its devices than its Android counterparts. That’s why it’s no surprise to us that iOS 14 will reportedly support all the iPhones currently able to run iOS 13, according to French website iPhoneSoft.

The publication has a strong track record, having previously predicted compatible iOS 13 devices last year. However, it also reports that some iPads and iPod Touch models are expected to be dropped from the update schedule later this year, namely those running the A8 chip: iPod Touch 6, iPad Mini 4, iPad Air 2.

To recap, all the existing iPhones that will run iOS 14 go as follows:

The following iPads will also all receive the update:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2015, 2016 and 2017

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch 2018

iPad Air 3

iPad 5

iPad 6

iPad 7

iPad Mini 5

On top of these listed devices, we expect any new releases in 2020 to be compatible with the new upcoming software, including both the iPhone SE 2 and the iPhone 12.

But what’s more fascinating than just these lists of devices is what new features the new operating system will bring with it. Unfortunately, we don’t yet have much information on that topic at this stage, although our source claims that we could see improvements to Apple’s subscription services (such as Apple TV Plus or Apple Music), along with improvements to Augmented Reality and of course the regular tweaks to stability and efficiency. Remember to follow Trusted Reviews for the latest news and rumours on the new software, expected to launch at WWDC 2020 this June.

