Motorola’s new care video shows how to protect your Razr

After the difficulty the Samsung Galaxy Fold had at launch, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Motorola is feeling a little cautious as it prepares to ship the brand new folding Razr into eager customers hands. The company has released a short 43-second video with some instructions for owners, suggesting it may need a little more care and attention than your average smartphone.

Simply entitled “Caring for razr”, some of the instructions will sound familiar to those who remember Samsung’s similar Fold launch video. Don’t get it wet, keep it away from sharp objects and close it before you put it in your pocket.

You’re also advised not to use screen protectors – whether that’s because it doesn’t need one, or because the adhesive would do weird things to the folding screen’s behaviour is anybody’s guess.

One interesting addition from the video: while bumps in the screen turned out to be a bad sign for the Galaxy Fold, Motorola says that “bumps and lumps are normal.” While that’s intended to reassure buyers, it might be a little off putting to smartphone owners who are used to beautifully designed symmetry.

Such expectations aren’t entirely unreasonable considering the price of the new Motorola Razr. SIM-free, the new phone costs €1599, or around £1350 assuming a direct euro-to-pound conversion. On contract, it’s even more eyewatering, with EE’s best pre-order offering coming in at a whopping £50 upfront and £99 per month. That’s £2462 over the duration of a 24-month contract.

Yes, high prices are expected on new technology like folding screens, but it’s important to remember that the innards of the Motorola Razr are considerably older. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and 6GB RAM. To put that into perspective, that’s the same setup we saw on the £219 configuration of the Realme 3 Pro.

We’ll be sure to let you know how the Motorola Razr performs in a full review soon, so watch this space.

