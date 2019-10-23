The dust might have only just settled on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, but we’re already turning our eyes to the what the inevitable iPhone 12 might bring.

Even though we’re expecting to see an iPhone SE 2 arrive in early 2020, the big Apple flagship hardware will likely come later in the year.

Here are all the small details we know so far about the phone, plus 5 key features we’d love the next iPhone to pack. We’d hazard an early guess they’ll be a similar model structure to this year, so here we’ll be talking about both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 release date

Even though there’s absolutely nothing concrete about this, but we would expect to see the next iPhone announced and released during September 2020. Apple typically holds its big event and then allows the phones to be pre-ordered a few days later, with the full release coming the week after.

The same week normally sees the release of the latest version of iOS too, which in 2020 we expect to be iOS 14.

iPhone 12 leaks – Do we know anything so far?

An early iPhone 12 rumour suggests that we could very well see a smaller notch for the 2020 iPhone and that the elements required for FaceID will be smaller as a result.

iPhone 12 – How can Apple make it better than the iPhone 11?

1. Make it a 5G phone

Even though all the big networks in the UK have pretty good 5G networks already live and accessible, Apple decided against making the iPhone 11 or the iPhone 11 Pro a 5G phone. As all the rumours coming out before the release suggested as such, we weren’t really expecting it.

Next year seems like the perfect time to introduce 5G to iPhone, as it’ll be in a lot wider use and available on many more phones. With brands like Huawei, Samsung, OnePlus and Oppo already shipping 5G versions of their flagship devices, Apple surely can’t leave it until 2021 until it adds support for the next-gen mobile connection.

O2 has already dropped a hint the next iPhone might pack 5G and we’re sure the other networks will be eager for Apple to jump on the 5G in the UK train as quickly as possible.

2. Get rid of the notch

Apple first introduced the notch with the iPhone X and it signalled a new design direction for the brand. While it felt fresh and supremely modern at the time, a few years on it feels a little less so.

We’ve seen notches shrink huge amounts this year, even completely disappearing in some cases, like on the OnePlus 7T Pro. While we doubt Apple would ever introduce a pop-up camera, it could find a way to move all that clever FaceID tech into a smaller portion at the top of the display.

Whatever happens, we do hope we don’t see the notch again in 2020.

3. Switch completely to USB-C

Apple has already switched its high-end iPad Pro and Mac lines to the highly versatile USB-C connection, however the iPhone still sports a Lightning port. We’d love the next iPhone to ditch that old connector completely and go all-in on USB-C. The iPhone 11 Pro already comes with a USB-C plug in the box, so we’re halfway there already.

Of course, there are some things likely holding Apple back from making the switch. It makes money from licensing the Lightning connector (through its MFI programme) and as USB-C is an open-standard, this income would likely stop. There’s also the fact that there are loads of Lightning accessories out there and these would only work with older devices.

4. Integrate TouchID right inside the screen

FaceID is a fantastic method of unlocking the iPhone. It’s quick, secure and reliable in a number of situations where fingerprint authentication just isn’t. However, we’d be all for it if Apple found a way to bring TouchID back and put it under the display.

Having both TouchID and FaceID together would be even more versatile and ideal for those situations – subtly checking your phone in the middle of the night, being one – where face unlocking is far from ideal.

5. Refresh the design

Apple’s fallen into a pattern of updating its iPhone design every three years and we’re very much ready for a new look for these phones. iPhone 2020 is looking like it’ll be the end of the look first introduced with the iPhone X. We do hope the matte back and triple camera array from the 11 Pro sticks around, though. Maybe we could even see some more colours added across the board and not just exclusive to the cheaper models.

