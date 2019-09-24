Which iPads will get iPadOS? All the system requirements listed

Apple today (September 24) will release iPadOS, marking a huge change in the operating system the brand’s tablet line runs. Will your iPad get iPadOS?

Announced a few months ago during Apple’s annual WWDC dev conference, iPadOS marks the first time iPad software has been differentiated from the regular version of iOS. iPadOS might be built upon the basis of iOS 13, but it adds a whole load of features exclusive to the tablet.

iPadOS doesn’t work on every single iPad, though. See below for the full list of supported tablets.

What iPads run iPadOS?

If your iPad is listed above then you’ll be able to download iPadOS directly from your tablet starting from today (September 24).

While iOS 13 is a minor update for phones, iPadOS is the complete opposite. You’ve got an updated homescreen that can (finally) house living and updated widgets of information, improved multitasking and of course adds the system-wide Dark Mode. This new mode turns the majority of light system UI elements dark and is much easier on your eyes.

A big addition, especially for USB-C toting iPads, is support for external drives and SD cards. This allows you to plug a camera or memory stick directly into the iPad and transfer snaps and files to specific apps like Files or Lightroom. Previously you were restricted to just photos and they had to be moved straight into the Photos app. iPadOS also brings in support for Apple Arcade – Apple’s £4.99 a month gaming subscription service.

Apple is also set to release updates to Mac with MacOS Catalina and tvOS for the Apple TV. Dates for these have yet to be confirmed.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…