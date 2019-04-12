iPad Pro 2019 price, release date and features

Apple has not only defined but dominated the tablet market to a ridiculous degree ever since the 2010 launch of the original iPad. When it announced the imperious 2018 iPad Pro, it almost felt like bullying.

All of which has us super excited to learn what the company has in store for what we’re dubbing the iPad Pro 2019 or iPad Pro 3. So when are we likely to see this wondrous premium tablet, what will it look like, and what kind of features can we expect?

Given the relative freshness of the current model, there isn’t all that much information out there about the iPad Pro 3. But here’s what we know and expect so far.

iPad Pro 2019 release date – When is the iPad Pro 3 out?

Here’s when the previous iPads have been announced:

iPad Pro 12.9 – September 2015

iPad Pro 10.5 – March 2016

iPad Pro 2017 – June 2017

iPad Pro 2018 – October 2018

Looking at the release schedule for the previous iPad Pro models isn’t particularly helpful. There’s no real pattern at play here.

Indeed, with the iPad Pro 10.5 essentially being a completion of the first Pro generation, there was a little under a two year gap between the launch of the first and second Pro generation. There was a little over a one year gap to the current iPad Pro.

The one thing this tells us about the iPad Pro 3 release date is that we can’t realistically predict when it will be.

A September or October launch might sound the most likely here. Not only does this track with the last iPad Pro model, but it would come in around six months after the last regular iPad refresh.

However, with the trend being for a slightly longer wait in between Pro launches, an early-to-mid 2020 launch would also seem like a decent bet.

iPad Pro 2019 price – How much will the iPad Pro 3 cost?

The iPad Pro 2018 starts from £769 for the 11-inch model and £969 for the 12.9-inch model. We’d be quite surprised to see the iPad Pro 3 varying much from those starting prices, especially as the improvements are likely to be largely internal.

iPad Pro 2019 – Performance

The iPad Pro 3 will almost certain run on a variant of the chip that powers the next iPhone, which will likely be named the A13.

Last year’s iPad Pro ran on the A12X chip, which was a souped up version of the A12 that ran the iPhone XS. This is an incredibly powerful chip, offering high-end laptop performance in a tiny form factor.

We’re almost scared to consider how powerful the iPad Pro 3’s A13X chip might be.

iPad Pro 2019 – Design and display

Apple completely ripped up its iPad design book for the iPad Pro 2018, with new squared-off edges, significantly reduced bezels, and the omission of the classic home button.

We also saw the screen sizes increase to 11-inches and 12.9-inches.

For this reason, we’re expecting the next iPad Pro to look nigh-on identical to last year’s efforts. Apple likes the billions of dollars it spends on R&D to pay off over a couple of generations, so it won’t change up the look of the iPad Pro so quickly – especially considering how well received the fresh design has been.

Naturally, that means that the new displays will likely be identically proportioned to the old ones. We wouldn’t hold our breath for a switch to OLED technology either, as it would simply be too pricy at this scale.

Plus, Apple has made a lot of noise about the latest iPad Pro’s having super-responsive 120Hz displays, which isn’t something that can be achieved so easily with OLED.

iPad Pro 2019 – Additional features

The iPad Pro 2018’s most notable feature had to be its second generation Apple Pencil support. The new stylus was a huge improvement over the flawed original, providing a more compact form factor, wireless charging, a magnetised attachment system, and an anti-roll shape. Oh, and the complete lack of a cap.

Will the iPad Pro 3 pack another Apple Pencil revision? It’s a fair bet.

Elsewhere, we’d expect the the iPad Pro 3 to offer an increased minimum storage amount, perhaps 128GB rather than the current 64GB (which is no-one’s idea of a Pro spec).

