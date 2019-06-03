Well, this was unexpected: Apple has just unveiled, during its WWDC 2019 keynote, that iPadOS will be replacing iOS as the main software running on all iPads.

In a move that looks to differentiate the iPad from its iPhone sibling, the new iPadOS aims to make Apple’s tablets much more productivity-focused devices.

Here are all the features we know are coming so far:

1. Improved multitasking

The big updates in iPadOS concern multitasking. And considering this one of the weakest aspects of the iPad it’s great to see.

Let’s run through a few of the features and see what’s new:

You can now pop-out a smaller keyboard, sort of like you can do with a video, and have it float above other windows.

You’ll also be able to separate apps out into multiple windows. For example, you can pull out a compose window in Mail and have it sit next to your regular inbox.

Slide Over has been updated a lot in iPadOS. You can easily flip between different apps and even has different apps set-up on different screens. For example, you can have one

2. Updated homescreen

The homescreen in iPad OS looks very much the same as it does on previous iPads, however it’s now tighter, and this allows you to cram more apps in.

There’s also a new panel to the left side where you all your widgets will sit and this takes up a lot less space than it did before.

3. You can finally plug in the thumb drive

A much-requested feature when the iPad Pro launched has finally arrived in iPadOS. Simply attach a USB-C memory stick into the bottom of the iPad Pro 2018 and you’ll be able to open the files up in apps like Adobe Lightroom.

We’d also assume this means you’ll finally be able to attach a camera to the iPad Pro and import those snaps directly into your editing app of choice without having to go via Photos first.

4. Dark Mode

Dark Mode is a big new feature in iOS 13 and it’s coming to the iPad too.

Apple’s own apps like Photos, Music and Notes will have the new slick black theme and it affects notifications and the Dock too. This has been a constantly requested feature and we’re glad to finally have it available.

5. Desktop-class browsing with Safari

While Safari has never been a bad browser on the iPad, it has always felt a step-below what you’d get on a desktop. That’s all going to change with iPadOS.

The new version of Safari has a proper download manager, photo upload options and will properly resize websites without pushing you towards the mobile version.

6. Huge updates come to the Files app

Files is a lot more powerful in iPadOS. There’s a column view like in Finder on macOS, folder sharing with iCloud users and USB drive support for importing and exporting files.

7. The Apple Pencil should get even better

Instead of releasing a new Apple Pencil, Apple has updated the software to hopefully make the current version even better.

It is improving the latency from 20ms to 9ms giving you a more responsive feel, adding a quick screenshot feature when you drag the Pencil towards the bottom of the display and altering the pen/colour palette to make it more customisable.

This is a developing story and we’ll be updating it as we learn more…