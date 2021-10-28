 large image

When is the Steam Halloween Sale?

It’s the perfect time to stock up on your PC games, as we’re in the spooky season and Steam is celebrating with its annual sale.

It’s nearly the end of October, which means we’re getting closer to Halloween, the spookiest holiday of the year.

And if getting to dress up and eat sweets all day wasn’t good enough, Steam will be doing another site-wide sale, so you can stock up horror games and action slashers to get you in the spooky spirit.

The sale will start tonight (28 October) and will run until 1 November. And if the last few years have been any indication, the sale will kick off at 6pm BST.

You can snatch up loads of games in this sale, and for anyone wondering, they don’t have to be horror games – though they usually do see a pretty good price drop.

Last year, we saw big discounts on big titles, with Dying Light, Devil May Cry 5 and Dead by Daylight all getting slashed.

You should also keep your eye on the Five Nights at Freddie’s franchise, Alien Isolation, Outlast and Resident Evil Village.

But you can also check out some non-horror titles; the Halloween sale doesn’t just cover all things spooky. Game developers also run special events in their games during Halloween on occasion, even if the game isn’t particularly scary, so you might spot some interesting updates during the Steam sale.

You should also expect maybe one or two Valve games to join the list of discounted games, so you might be able to snatch up Left 4 Dead or some of the classic Portal games if they aren’t already a staple in your games library.

Some newer games might also get a discount, though it’s not a guarantee. Back 4 Blood, Tormented Souls and Alien Fireteam are three that we’ve got our fingers crossed tightly for.

