OnePlus 2.0: OnePlus 9T will not happen and OxygenOS is being ditched

OnePlus has announced some major changes, including the apparent absence of a OnePlus 9T and 9T Pro from the hardware line-up this year.

In announcing the OnePlus 2.0 strategy on Monday, the company said the next flagship won’t launch until 2022, practically ruling out a ‘T’ smartphone as we’ve traditionally seen towards the end of the year in recent times.

That means the next flagship is likely to be the OnePlus 10 next spring. It’s not clear whether the company plans to recommence biannual flagship releases at some point. Back in July, a leaker tipped there’d be no OnePlus 9T and that’s turned out to be correct.

“In terms of timeline, for global OnePlus devices, we will first introduce the integrated OS with the launch of our next flagship series in 2022,” said Pete Lau on the OnePlus community forums.

“The integration will be fully completed together with the next major Android update in 2022. We will share more details about when specific devices will receive the new OS at a later date.”

The smartphone manufacturer is also retiring the OxygenOS user interface that currently sits on top of Android. Instead, the company has announced its partnership with OPPO will see a unified operating system that’ll run on devices from both companies.

The firm says the unified operating system will be fast and smooth, reliable, smart and feature rich, while remaining clean and lightweight.

Lau added: “I believe that the unified operating system will keep the DNA of OxygenOS that many of you love so much, while also giving you an upgraded experience overall. And of course, OnePlus has a unique group of users, therefore we will customise the unified OS specifically for OnePlus devices to make sure it meets your expectations, for example by keeping it as clean and lightweight as before, and continuing to support unlock bootloaders.”

It appears all new devices will run the integrated OS, while others can expect it when Android 13 arrives in late 2022. It’s all change at OnePlus.