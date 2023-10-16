Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What’s new in the Huawei Watch GT 4?

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Even though it’s only just been released in stores, it’s been slightly over a month since our Huawei Watch GT 4 review went live so if you’re looking to upgrade to the new wearable then here’s our rundown of the watch’s standout features.

The Huawei Watch GT series has long offered solid (and affordable) alternatives to smartwatches from the likes of Apple and Samsung, but for the GT 4, Huawei has decided to take the range in a whole new direction, and you’d be forgiven for needing a moment to get to grips with everything that’s changed here.

It’s still the same core Huawei Watch experience at heart, but there are plenty of new features now that not only separate the GT 4 from its predecessors but also set it up as a different type of competitor against the current best smartwatches of 2023. To know exactly what’s changed about the Huawei Watch GT 4, just keep reading on.

Style comes first

The most obvious change for the Huawei Watch GT 4 is its design. As part of its new ‘Fashion Forward’ philosophy, Huawei has, by its own admission, focussed on the look of the GT 4 first before moving on to other facets.

That might sound like a risky move, and if Huawei didn’t have all of its pre-existing software architecture to fall back on then it could have easily been a mistake here but luckily it’s anything but. In fact, with two new sizes to choose from (41mm and 46mm) and eight unique designs in total, the GT 4 is now among the best looking smartwatches out there, and easy to recommend on its merits as a fashion accessory alone. Speaking from experience, I’ve occasionally swapped out other smartwatches on my wrist for the GT 4 for this exact reason.

The 46mm stainless steel Huawei Watch GT 4
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Improved heart rate tracking with TruSeen™ 5.5+

Huawei’s continued to improve its TruSeen™ heart rate tracking software with each new generation of watches, so it shouldn’t come as much surprise that the technology has been given a bump on the GT 4.

Now labeled as TruSeen™ 5.5+, the technology makes use of the GT 4’s new sensor to provide more accurate heart rate data which can be a huge help for keeping better tabs on your overall health.

According to Huawei, the new sensor is now more efficient than before when faced with colder environments, so if you’re looking to hike or even climb in places where lower temperatures are expected, the GT 4 should still be able to pick up on any core changes to your heart rate. This also extends to faster blood oxygen readings too, which is important in areas where air supplies are limited.

The all-new StayFit app

Beyond the changes to the design, the new StayFit app is probably the most interesting addition that Huawei’s introduced here. Currently an exclusive feature to the GT 4 (although we have no doubt that it’ll appear on more Huawei Watches down the line) – StayFit allows you to log your meals to keep a closer eye on your calorie intake, and in conjunction with the workout app, you can see how many calories you’ve lost throughout the day.

Because it requires a fair amount of manual inputs in order to log the data it requires, StayFit isn’t quite as seamless as Huawei’s other apps but if a key part of your fitness goals includes weight loss or maintaining a specific weight then it can be very handy for staying on top of things.

The new calorie counter on the Huawei Watch GT 4
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

More widgets for the always-on display

Much like its predecessor, the Huawei Watch GT 4 benefits from a battery life of up to 14-days which makes it well-suited for using an always-on display, given just how power-intensive the feature is. With past GT watches however, the feature has been limited somewhat but now Huawei has introduced greater functionality with more visible complications when always-on is toggled.

Again, much like the StayFit app, the usefulness of this feature will probably be felt most by a small group of users, but if you do appreciate the ability to just glance at the time and other key bits of information with a small flick of the wrist then it’s very handy.

Improved GPS tracking

Huawei invested a great deal in boosting its GPS tracking chops in the GT 3, and that trajectory continues in the GT 4 with its new Intelligent GNSS directional satellite tracking. In layman’s terms, this technology allows the GPS signal to maintain a strong connection with the GT 4, even if the watch isn’t facing the sky (as is typically the case when one is out on a run).

It’s not the type of feature that’s worth buying the watch for alone, but it is a boon for anyone who prefers to exercise in the great outdoors. Plus it’s the type of consideration for the realities of working out that we’d like to see more of, so it definitely has us intrigued to see where Huawei takes this technology in the future.

You might like…

Intel 14th Gen processors revealed: Featuring “the world’s fastest desktop” CPU

Intel 14th Gen processors revealed: Featuring “the world’s fastest desktop” CPU

Adam Speight 3 hours ago
Apple’s new iPads could make a surprise appearance this week

Apple’s new iPads could make a surprise appearance this week

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
How to watch England vs Australia on free TV in the UK

How to watch England vs Australia on free TV in the UK

Chris Smith 3 days ago
How to watch KSI vs Fury and Paul vs Danis: YouTuber boxing card and stream

How to watch KSI vs Fury and Paul vs Danis: YouTuber boxing card and stream

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Generating AI art is now as simple as a Google Search

Generating AI art is now as simple as a Google Search

Chris Smith 4 days ago
PS5 game streaming in 4K comes to PS Plus Premium this month

PS5 game streaming in 4K comes to PS Plus Premium this month

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.