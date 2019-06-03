Apple’s Pro Display XDR will probably cost more than the Mac Pro

Apple has finally granted power-hungry desktop users the Mac Pro of their dreams and with it, an eye-popping 6K Retina display. However, it’s not just all of those extra pixels that’ll have Mac Pro fanciers’ eyes on stalks. While the cheese grater-esque Mac Pro will cost a fair sum, it doesn’t include the monitor.

Instead, the 32-inch Pro Display XDR Apple is calling “the world’s best pro display” will cost at least $4,999 with a higher-end model with nano-texture glass costing a staggering $5,999. The UK price is yet to be confirmed, but that translates as roughly $4,734.

Apple says this is actually a good deal compared to the reference monitors users by filmmakers, pointing out one example that costs upwards of $43,000.

So what are you getting for your money? Well there’s a design that perfectly matches the new 2019 Mac Pro, like it or loathe it. The perforated design helps keep the display cool and quiet, Apple says.

The 6K resolution also features Extreme Dynamic Range (hence the XDR name), which is basically a souped up HDR. There’s also support for P3 colour space. It has a 1,000-nit brightness during regular use, but peaks at 1,600-nits. There’s a 1,000,000-to-1 contrast ration and the ability to adjust the orientation of the display to work in portrait.

In terms of ports, Apple is offering Thunderbolt 3 support and the ability to link up to 6 of the panels when using with the new Mac Pro. Add to this the new macOS tool that enables users to use an iPad as an extension of the Mac screen and we reckon there’ll be enough screen real estate for even the most intense command centre.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a price for the Mac Pro yet, but considering the current model starts at $2,999, it’s likely the base model will be cheaper to buy than the new display.