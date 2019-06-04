Is your Apple Watch compatible with WatchOS 6?

Apple announced WatchOS 6 at the WWDC 2019 tech conference on June 4, but not all Apple Watches will receive the latest update.

The following Apple Watches are compatible with WatchOS 6:

Unfortunately, the original Apple Watch (released in 2015 and unofficially dubbed ‘Series 0’) will not receive the update, which comes as no surprise seeing as it was incompatible with WatchOS 5.

How to download the WatchOS 6 beta

You can download the WatchOS 6 beta if you’re registered with Apple as a developer. Firstly you need to have installed the iOS 13 beta on your iPhone. Then visit the developer.apple.com website, install the update, and restart the device to get access to the latest features.

WatchOS 6 is full of great new features for your smartwatch, so you’ll be missing out if your device is incompatible. Here’s our pick of the best software packaged in the update:

New Watch Faces, including the option of Solar, which shows maps the Earth's orbit of the Sun in a neat graphic

Voice Memos, helping you capture spontaneous thoughts

Calculator (catching up with Casio's 1980s digital watches at last…)

Cycle Tracking will be available on the Health app, and assists women in recording details of their menstrual cycle

Audiobooks is a new purpose-built app to listen to stories on the go direct from your watch

App Store will now be accessible from your watch, and you can directly purchase and download apps onto it

Activity Trends monitor 9 indicators of your physical activity over a longer term, comparing the last 90 days to the preivous 365

Hearing Health will warn you when the surrounding environment could cause lasting damage to your ears

Streaming Audio from will now be enabled directly from your watch

Taptic Chimes can now activate on the hour, with vibrations and sounds such as birdson

WatchOS 6 wasn’t the only new operating system unveiled at WWDC 2019 — iOS 13, iPadOS, and macOS Catalina were unveiled too, each with implications for your daily tech use. Check out our extensive coverage to keep up to date with all the latest Apple software news.