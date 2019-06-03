Mac Pro 2019 could be revealed today at Apple WWDC

Apple is widely rumoured to finally reveal the Mac Pro 2019 tonight during its WWDC 2019 showcase.

The Mac Pro hasn’t seen a refresh since all the way back in June 2013, so it’s certainly about time Apple beefed it up with some up-to-date specs.

We’ve compiled all the rumours for the touted Mac Pro 2019 in this article ahead of the conference, including release date, specs and price. Be sure to check back later tonight to see whether Tim Cook did indeed give the device some love and attention.

Related: Best Desktop PC 2019

Mac Pro 2019 Release date – When is the new Mac Pro coming out?

Apple has previously said “the Mac Pro is a 2019 product”, which clearly suggests we should see this device before the end of the year.

Other than that, there are no confirmed details on release, but we should have more information later tonight.

Mac Pro 2019 Price – How much will the new Mac Pro cost?

There is no confirmation on price just yet for Apple’s Mac Pro. Tim Cook and co are expected to offer more information on pricing later today though.

For reference, the cheapest current generation 6-Core Mac Pro costs £2999. That isn’t cheap, but this is a product aimed at professionals.

Related: Best Laptop 2019

Mac Pro 2019 Rumours – All you need to know about the new Mac Pro

Since there’s yet to be an official reveal for the Mac Pro 2019, everything we know about Apple’s compact computer is mere speculation and rumour. The device will almost definitely be given a CPU and GPU boost, with more powerful components integrated. We at least know it’s likely to be a modular system, with Apple confirming they are working on such a product.

Rumours are pointing mostly towards the design, with Apple likely to scrap the Mac Pro’s circular architecture. Users have found this design makes the Mac Pro more difficult to upgrade, and so it looks like Apple is going to adopt a more traditional desktop design this time

Once official details are confirmed, we’ll update this article with all the information you need to know about the Apple Mac Pro.

Have you got your fingers crossed for a Mac Pro release? Tell us about it @TrustedReviews on Twitter