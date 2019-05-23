Vodafone has unveiled the prices, data plans and launch phones for its 5G network, mere days after arch-rival EE.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vodafone’s 5G launch.

Vodafone 5G cities

Vodafone will turn on its 5G network on 3 July. The network launch will initially be limited to Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London. The company has confirmed plans to launch in 12 further towns and cities by the end of the year.

This puts it ahead of EE, which will launch its 5G network in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Birmingham, and Manchester initially. Though this is likely because EE is switching on its 5G network earlier than Vodafone on 30 May.

Vodafone 5G roaming

Vodafone will be the first UK carrier to offer 5G roaming. The roaming feature will launch at an undisclosed point this summer.

This is a big differentiator to EE that will likely make its 5G plans more appealing to regular travellers and business users. The only downside is that there are still a very limited number of countries with active 5G networks outside of Korea and the US.

Even in these territories the 5G connectivity is only available in certain cities, like Seoul in Korea and Chicago in the US.

Vodafone 5G speeds

Vodafone hasn’t given any specific details how fast its 5G network will be at launch outside of “it will be 10 times faster than 4G and way quicker than average broadband speeds”.

EE has been more specific, promising average speeds of 150Mbps, and even claiming that customers will top 1Gbps in certain areas. This would let you download an entire series of Game of Thrones in seconds.

Vodafone 5G phones and prices

Vodafone will initially offer its 5G plans on two handsets, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

This gives you a lot less choice than EE which will launch its network with four mobile phone options, including the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 5G and LG V50 ThinQ.

You can see a breakdown of the various data plans for each phone below.

All the plans come with access to Hatch, a cloud based gaming service bespoke made for 5G. The service will let Vodafone customers stream “more than 100 premium mobile games” for free over the 5G network.

Vodafone Red Entertainment will let customers pick from a choice of Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV, NOW TV Entertainment Pass or Amazon Prime Video subscriptions.