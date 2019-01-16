5G version of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will launch next month, leak claims

Xiaomi is planning to hold a launch event at MWC 2019 on February 24, where a 5G version of the Mi Mix 3 may be unveiled, it has been rumoured.

Tech tipster Ben Geskin posted a now-deleted tweet this week (via Slashgear), reading: “Exclusive: Xiaomi will hold an event on February 24, possibly for Mi Mix 3 5G”. It isn’t clear why the post was taken down, but it managed to get people talking regardless.

The 4G Mi Mix 3, which only launched in October, is Xiaomi’s current flagship. It features a 6.4-inch, 19.5:9 2340 x 1080 AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and pop-up dual 24- and 2-megapixel front-facing cameras.

“The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is an unquestionable looker, with a sliding mechanism that’s better engineered for real-world use than some of its motorised competitors,” we wrote in our hands-on with the device.

“High-end materials and excellent build quality lend themselves to the overall premium feel this phone offers and if the UK cost is anything like its original Chinese price, it’ll serve as a great flagship option for those after something that’s a little different, without sacrificing substance for style.”

This certainly isn’t the first we’ve heard from Xiaomi about a 5G version of the Mi Mix 3.

At the China Mobile Global Partner Conference in December, the company revealed that it would bring 5G handsets to market in 2019, and that the 5G version of the Mi Mix 3 would feature the Snapdragon 855 processor and X50 5G modem.

It isn’t yet clear if other alterations will be made, but it will surely be a matter of time before Xiaomi treats us all to an official announcement.

