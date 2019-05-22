EE has announced that its 5G network will go live on May 30 2019. That’s next Thursday − and way sooner than we’d been expecting.

Read on for everything we know about EE’s 5G network, including cities, speeds and the price of plans.

EE 5G cities

EE’s first 5G launch cities will be London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham. These are the places that will have a 5G network from May 30.

However, EE’s 5G network won’t cover the entirety of these cities − not right away at least. Instead, the mobile operator says it has adopted a “demand-led” strategy, focusing on very specific areas “where the need is greatest”.

For instance, in the six initial launch cities, EE will first focus on bringing 5G to places like London’s Hyde Park, Wembley Stadium, Covent Garden and the Tower of London, Manchester Arena, Belfast City Airport, the Welsh Assembly, Edinburgh Waverley train station and Birmingham’s Bullring.

EE says it will add more than 100 new 5G sites to its network every month, and will have 1500 5G sites before the turn of the year.

5G will go live in Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry and Bristol before the end of the 2019.

EE will then target Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cambridge, Dundee, Exeter, Ipswich, Norwich, Plymouth, York, Derby, Gloucester, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Southampton, Worcester and Wolverhampton in 2020.

It will initially concentrate on outdoor 5G coverage. “We have a strategy to look specifically at indoor locations for 5G. We are very much focused right now on those top cities of the UK and as we go through that rollout, if we identify any specific indoor locations … our connected strategy is about fixed Wi-Fi and cellular,” Sam Kemp, BT’s technology director for products and devices, told Trusted Reviews.

“So we will make a decision around which is the best technology to put into a train station or a bus stop, a coach station, a shopping mall. We’ll pick the best technology.”

EE 5G speeds

“5G is going to change everything all over again,” said EE CEO Marc Allera at a press conference in London, describing the move as “phase one of our 5G vision”.

“mmWave is not part of this launch. It’s something we’re looking at,” he continued, adding that it might come as part of phase two (more on this further down the page).

Allera said that he expects users to hit speeds of 150Mbps on average, and is confident that some customers will even break the fabled 1Gbps milestone on 5G, as some early users of Verizon’s 5G network have managed in parts of the US.

“EE expects customers to experience an increase in speeds of around 100-150Mbps even in the busiest areas,” the company said.

As you can see from the image above, during speed test demos that EE carried out near its 5G antennas at St Paul’s (using a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G), 490Mbps 5G download speeds were recorded. A quick look at the YouTube app showed that videos loaded instantly.

The demos, of course, were carried out under optimal conditions. Real-world speeds may well be different.

Kemp told Trusted Reviews that he expects to see 5G upload speeds “between 30Mbps and 70Mbps”.

Tethering on 5G will work exactly like it does on 4G.

EE 5G plans

EE’s 5G plans start at the pretty £54 per month, but that only gets you 10GB of data. They’ll extend to 120GB per month, which would set you back £74.

There will also be some extra perks and benefits added to the contracts − called ‘5G Smart Plans’ − including exclusive access to the HD HDR version of the BT Sport app, and the Gamer’s Data Pass, which is coming in August.

For a full breakdown of EE’s 5G phones and plans, check out: Which phones will EE be selling on its 5G network?

EE says phase two of its rollout in 2022 will introduce the full next generation 5G core network, enhanced device chipset capabilities, and increased availability of 5G-ready spectrum.

It has promised “ultra-reliable low latency” and multi-gigabit-per-second speeds for phase three, which is scheduled for 2023 and beyond.