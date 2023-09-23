Trusted Reviews is 20! Celebrate with us and win a PS5

Trusted Reviews is celebrating its 20th birthday – and we’ve come a long way over the past two decades.

Over the past twenty years Trusted Reviews has grown to be one of the biggest tech review sites around, bringing readers from across the globe unbiased, in-depth product reviews, coverage and more to ensure they’re making the right decision whether they’re buying a phone, an OLED TV or a fridge.

Our first review, all those years ago, was the Philips 150MT2, and since then we’ve published nearly 17,000 – with more arriving daily. We covered the original iPhone, the launches of the very first tablet and the early VR headsets alongside huge tech advances like 4K, 8K and HDR. Chances are, if there’s been a notable tech event in the past two decades we’ve covered it.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews was launched to provide a web-only product for increasingly internet-literate users, access was deliberately made free to compete with paid-for magazine subscriptions and it has stayed that way ever since. Covering the whole spectrum of tech, from high-end TVs to budget smartphones, we’ve always been proud to employ the most skilled experts in each field.

Trusted Reviews co-founder Riyad Emeran said “I launched TrustedReviews on 23rd September 2003. Having written for and edited some of the biggest IT and technology magazines in the UK, I decided that the future was online rather than on the newsstand. While traditional publishers at the time weren’t ignoring the internet, most would only publish content online after the magazine that had originally featured it was off sale, resulting in online product reviews that were weeks, if not months old.”

Throughout the past 20 years, Trusted Reviews has been shortlisted for numerous industry awards, including Best Online Media Property and Best Online Brand by the AOP and Best Editorial Team by the PPA. We were also included in the Campaign Best Places To Work in March 2022.

We’ve also handed out our fair share of awards at our annual Trusted Reviews Awards, which have taken place at venues like the O2.

Evan Kypreos, editor of the site between 2012 and 2018, said “Trusted Reviews has a very special place in my heart. Becoming an editor changed the trajectory of my career and I learned so much while running the brand. I’ve always been proud of its impartiality and the top-notch guidance it provides. It doesn’t come easy. A huge amount of hard work goes into every review, interview, guide and event attended. I also had the pleasure of working with an incredibly talented team of reviewers and journalists, including the now editor, Max Parker. Happy Birthday, Trusted Reviews!”

Trusted Reviews has grown hugely over the years, acquiring other notable brands and expanding our offering. In May 2022 we acquired the iconic brand What Digital Camera, following that up with the purchase and relaunch of Recombu in June 2020. We launched the social media agency Yellow Carbon in April 2021 and our bespoke testing programme, Trusted Reviews Labs, in March 2022.

Chris Dicker, Trusted Reviews’ Managing Director, said, “I’m incredibly proud to announce a landmark milestone in our journey – our 20th anniversary. Over the past two decades, the brand has been at the forefront of delivering unbiased, expert reviews for a wide range of consumer products. We began as a small team with a grand vision and have matured into a trusted force to be reckoned with. This journey hasn’t been easy, but the unwavering support from our dedicated staff and loyal readers has propelled us forward. TrustedReviews.com’s 20-year anniversary is more than a chronological milestone; it is a testament to our commitment to integrity, our pursuit of excellence, and the trust we’ve earned from millions around the globe. As we celebrate our past, we are enthusiastically stepping into a future dedicated to maintaining our core values while embracing innovation. Here’s to another 20 years and beyond.”

During all this, we also opened multiple test labs, one in Essex, one in Central London and another in Florida, USA. All with the aim of bringing you, our wonderful readers, the best, most reliable and trustworthy reviews around. Here’s to the next 20 years!

