Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: All the winners revealed!

Trusted Reviews has revealed the winners of its 2022 Awards, crowning the best-of-the-best tech it has tested over the past 12 months.

Winners on the night were treated to an evening of fun with the event taking place at the Hollywood Bowl in the O2 Arena in London.

The awards covered all the site’s core categories including mobile, TV and Audio, computing and gaming, homes and cameras. The event also saw Trusted Reviews debut a new class of mobile network awards, where the winners were chosen based on a survey created by Trusted Reviews.

It was a doubly important event for the team at Trusted Reviews being the first Awards to take place as a physical event since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Without further delay here are this year’s winners! You can also find out more about key things, like how our winners are chosen using this page’s skip links.

Mobile winners

Best smartphone winner: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra earned the top spot by delivering on all the classic and most important aspects regular buyers care about: offering solid battery life, a great camera and speedy, game-ready performance.

Best high-end phone winner: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra delivered THE best all-round experience we’ve had on a phone this year earning its place as the winner of our 2022 best high-end phone award.

Best camera phone winner: Pixel 6 Pro

Using a never before seen chipset, the Pixel 6 Pro delivered excellent stills, even in low light, plus a few clever AI tricks you won’t find elsewhere.

Best affordable phone winner: Realme 9 Pro Plus

The Realme 9 Pro Plus earned the title by offering excellent camera performance, super-fast charging and all-round great value for money when we tested it earlier this year.

Best mid range phone winner: Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro absolutely wowed us during testing, offering a gorgeous display, flagship-grade performance and excellent battery life.

Best gaming phone winner: Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

The ROG Phone 6 Pro won over our reviewer by delivering on all the key areas a gamer cares about, offering best-in-class performance and a wonderfully fast screen.

Best affordable tablet winner: Honor Pad 8

We always try to factor in value for money when reviewing products. And by that metric the Honor Pad 8 is best in class and offers fantastic bang for your buck, delivering great battery life and better performance than you’d expect from a device its price.

Best tablet winner: iPad Air 2022

The iPad Air 2022 is the best tablet money can buy, offering a great display, lengthy battery life and a stellar performance.

Best smartwatch winner: Apple Watch 7

The Apple Watch 7 is a great smartwatch with excellent application support, and a wealth of useful health and fitness tracking features that made it the best all-round wearable we’ve tested this year.

Best fitness tracker winner: Garmin Fenix 7

A number of top-notch trackers have passed through our labs over the past 12 months. But one in particular stood out, with the Garmin Fenix 7 offering best-in-class local mapping, lengthy battery and all the tracking features an athlete would ever need.

Best running watch winner: Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar

This year, Garmin delivered one of THE best running watchers we’ve had the pleasure to test in quite some time, with the Forerunner 955 Solar offering accurate tracking and best-in-class performance analytics during our checks.

TV winners

Best TV winner: Panasonic TX-55LZ2000

The Panasonic TX-55LZ2000 delighted during testing, offering wonderfully accurate picture quality, great gaming performance and immersive HDR.

Best TV 50-inches and under winner: Sony XR-42A90K

Featuring a great stand design, solid picture quality and all the connectivity you need to take full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s next-gen features, the Sony XR-42A90K is the best TV under 50-inches we’ve tested this year.

Best projector winner: Samsung Freestyle

The JVC DLA-NZ8 delivered best-in-class HDR performance, accurate image quality and wonderfully inky black levels, earning it a place as the best projector we’ve reviewed this year.

Best portable projector winner: Samsung Freestyle

The Samsung Freestyle stormed to the top of the shortlist, offering a wonderfully simple setup process and surprisingly immersive audio during our checks.

Best video streamer: Amazon Fire TV 4K Max

Offering great HDR support and 4K streaming, coupled with wonderfully intuitive software, the Amazon Fire TV 4K Max is the best streamer currently available.

Best video streaming service: Disney+

Disney+ cinched the top spot by delivering a diverse content portfolio that’s sure to delight the entire family.

Audio shortlist

Best Atmos soundbar winner: Sony HT-A7000

The Sony HT-A7000 earned the top spot after delivering brilliant audio for music and TV, and a surprising amount of bass during our tests.

Best budget soundbar winner: Sonos Ray

The Sonos Ray secured its place as this year’s winner by delivering great audio in a compact design when we tested it.

Best wireless speaker winner: Sonus Faber Omnia

Over the past year we’ve tested some brilliant wireless speakers, but Sonus Faber Omnia impressed us most by offering great audio and a wonderfully crafted design that makes it look more like a work of art rather than just a bit of audio tech.

Best outdoor speaker winner: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

This year’s winner comes from a powerhouse in the outdoor speaker market. It impressed during testing, offering a rugged design, and surprisingly loud, impactful audio.

Best headphones winner: Sony WH-1000XM5

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offered the best balance of ANC performance, audio quality and battery life, earning them the top slot at our 2022 awards.

Best noise cancelling headphones winner: Sony WH-1000XM5

Delivering powerful ANC, alongside great audio, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best noise-cancelling headphones we’ve tested this year.

Best affordable headphones winner: Final UX3000

The Final UX3000 impressed during testing, delivering solid battery life, reliable ANC and wonderfully warm audio.

Best true wireless winner: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 deliver powerful ANC and brilliant audio quality, earning them this year’s best true wireless award.

Best affordable true wireless winner: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ delivered a wonderfully comfortable fit, solid audio and lengthy battery life, despite having a very wallet-friendly price, earning them this year’s best affordable true wireless crown.

Best sports headphones winner: Back Bay Tempo 30

Offering our reviewer a rock solid fit and seal, energetic audio and race length battery life, the Back Bay Tempo 30 are the best sports headphones we’ve tested this year.

Best multi-room speaker winner: Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin

The Zeppelin secured the top slot, offering a striking design and precise sound when we got it in for testing earlier this year.

Best turntable winner: Clearaudio Concept Active

The Concept Active earned top marks by offering brilliant audio and a near plug-and-play experience during our tests.

Best wired headphones winner: Røde NTH-100

The Rode NTH-100 not only looked great, but delivered articulate, convincing sound in all scenarios during our tests, earning them this year’s best wired headphones award.

Best DAC winner: Chord Mojo 2

The Mojo 2 is a DAC that makes everything from a Spotify stream to Hi-res file sound much better. It’s a great upgrade for any audio system and the winner of this year’s best DAC award.

Best music streamer winner: Bluesound Node (2021)

The Blusesound Node (2021) earned its spot by delivering all-round great performance, a robust suite of features and easy setup process.

Best portable music player winner: Astell & Kern Afutura SE180

Coming from an iconic brand, the Astell and Kern Afutura SE180 delivered great audio in a compact package when we reviewed it, earning it this year’s top slot.

Best system winner: Rega Elicit MK5

The Elicit MK5 earned a perfect 5/5 score from our reviewer after delivering direct, informative and robust sound, an impressive phono stage and Hi-res DAC.

Best desktop speaker winner: KEF LSX II

The KEF LSX II delivered on all the big points during testing, offering a lively, dynamic and direct sound, as well as great build quality when we tested them, earning them the best desktop speaker accolade.

Computing and gaming winners

Best laptop winner: Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED won this year’s best laptop award after it delivered on all the key areas, offering decent screen quality, a comfortable typing experience and lengthy battery life.

Best laptop for students winner: Surface Laptop Go 2

The Surface Laptop Go 2 rose above the competition, offering great value for money and a wonderfully lightweight design.

Best home office laptop winner: LG Gram 16 (2022)

Offering a lightweight design despite having a giant screen, the LG Gram 16 (2022) is a great option for home workers, based on our experience with it.

Best monitor winner: Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor stormed past the competition, offering a diverse feature set and the handy ability to double as a smart TV during our tests.

Best Chromebook winner: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 caught our attention during testing, offering a great screen and wonderfully flexible 360-hinge design, earning it this year’s best Chromebook award.

Best components winner: Intel Core i5-12600K

Offering the perfect balance between performance and value for money during our checks, the Intel Core i5-12600k is the best component we’ve tested this year.

Best printer winner: Epson EcoTank ET-1810

The EcoTank ET-1810 printer impressed during testing, offering low running costs and handy Wi-Fi connectivity.

Best router winner: Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System

The Netgear Orbi stood out when we tested it earlier this year, offering easy setup, reliable connectivity and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a modern router.

Best VPN winner: NordVPN

NordVPN rose above the pack when we reviewed it by offering great data speeds and a wealth of endpoint options.

Best anti-virus winner: Norton 360 Advanced

Norton overcame stiff competition, impressing us with its generous features and robust malware detection.

Best password managers winner: Bitwarden

Bitwarden won best password manager after it amazed our reviewer with its ease of use and generous free tier.

Gaming winners

Best games console winner: Steam Deck

The Steam Deck seriously impressed us during testing, offering a full fat PC gaming experience in a handheld form factor.

Best Switch game winner: Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread is a new entry into one of Nintendo’s most believed franchises. It impressed us by offering a wonderfully modern take on the core gameplay that made the original Metroid games great.

Best PlayStation game winner: Deathloop

Deathloop is a wonderfully quirky game that really stretched our reviewer’s problem solving skills, mixing timeloop mechanics with classic stealth and shooter gameplay.

Best Xbox game: Forza Horizon 5

Despite strong competition, Forza Horizon 5 raced to the front of the pack offering a fun, intuitive driving experience that delighted our reviewer.

Best PC game winner: Elden Ring

Elden Ring mixes FromSoftware’s highly skilled and difficult combat mechanics with new open-world exploration to great effect, earning it a place as this year’s best PC game.

Best game winner: Elden Ring

Elden Ring held our reviewer at the edge of his seat throughout testing, offering a giant open world and punishingly high difficulty levels to great effect.

Best online game winner: Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite won over our reviewer by offering a AAA online multiplayer experience with a surprisingly compelling free-to-play model.

Best co-op game winner: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga delighted our reviewers by offering immersive co-op gameplay that’s suitable for all ages.

Best gaming mouse winner: Razer Viper V2 Pro

Razer’s Viper V2 Pro rose to the top by offering us an incredibly high DPI, speedy optical switches and reliable wireless connection.

Best gaming headset winner: EPOS H3PRO Hybrid

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid won us over by offering a wonderfully comfortable fit and best-in-class audio.

Best gaming keyboard winner: Razer Huntsman Mini Analog

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog one of the best gaming keyboards we’ve tested, period, offering analogue switches and a robust, compact design that proved to be an absolute game changer.

Best gaming monitor winner: Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022)

Offering superb image quality and loud punchy speakers, the Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) is the best gaming monitor to pass through our labs this year.

Best gaming laptop winner: Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 really impressed during testing, offering a sleek and suave design, great high-end performance, superb screen quality and a comfortable keyboard.

Homes winners

Best washing machine/dryer winner: AEG L9FEB969C

Though it’s expensive, our winner secured the top slot offering brilliant cleaning, flexible internal space and auto programme and auto detergent dosing.

Best coffee machine winner: Breville Barista Max+ VCF152

The Barista Max+ won after delivering wonderfully tasty espresso, a useful in-built grinder and a very competitive price when we reviewed it.

Best home security product winner: Arlo Pro 4 XL

The Arlo Pro 4 XL secured victory by offering homeowners a flexible, easy to setup smart lighting solution that works in homes of all sizes.

Best vacuum winner: Samsung Bespoke Jet

The Samsung Bespoke Jet proved to be an excellent all rounder during our tests, offering powerful cleaning, even on hardwood floors.

Best robot vacuum winner: Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

The RoboVax X8 Hybrid proved to be a team favourite when we got it into our labs, offering full zone mapping and excellent cleaning during our tests.

Best kitchen gadget winner: InSinkErator 4N1 Touch

Our winner quickly became a favourite addition to our white goods lab during testing, offering easy installation and quick access to filtered and boiling water.

Best smarthome product winner: Nanoleaf Lines

The Nanoleaf Lines secured victory by offering homeowners a flexible, easy-to-setup smart lighting solution that works in homes of all sizes.

Best smart doorbell winner: Eufy Video Doorbell Dual

The Eufy Video Doorbell Dual rose to the top after delivering excellent video quality and a host of useful AI features during our tests.

Best upright vacuum winner: Vax ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car

The Vax ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car performed excellently during our tests, delivering reliable cleaning and a wealth of great accessories to expand its capabilities.

Best handheld vacuum winner: Shark Premium Handheld Vacuum WV270UK

This was a close race but the Shark Premium Handheld Vacuum WV270UK secured victory offering our reviewer quick, efficient cleaning in a small form factor.

Best oven winner: Hotpoint SI9 S8C1 SH IX H

The Hotpoint SI9 S8C1 SH IX H earned top marks, delivering even temperatures, even grilling and a hand steam mode.

Best hob winner: Indesit IB 88B60 NE

The Indesit IB 88B60 NE delivered in all the areas you’d expect during our tests, offering flexible dual-zone cooking areas and a wonderfully easy-to-use control system.

Best dishwasher winner: Miele G 7160 SCVi AutoDos

Though it’s expensive, our winner secured the top slot offering brilliant cleaning, flexible internal space and auto-programme and auto-detergent dosing.

Cameras winner

Best camera winner: Nikon Z 9

The Nikon Z 9 is one of the best products on the market for vloggers, offering superb stabilisation and excellent battery life.

Best vlogging camera winner: GoPro Hero 10

It may be pricey, but GoPro Hero 10 Black seriously delivered during our checks, offering excellent picture quality, a rugged design and solid stabilisation.

Best camera accessory winner: DJI OM 5

Our winner won over our reviewer by offering best-in-class video recording, with it being capable of 120fps and 8k video capture.

Best mobile network awards

This year, Trusted Reviews launched a new category of mobile network awards. Unlike the Editor’s Choice Awards the winners were decided based on a user survey. The shortlist was based on the main networks tracked by Ofcom.

Based on the results, the winner was:

Best mobile network winner: Tesco Mobile

Outside of this the survey results the other winners were:

Best value network winner: ID Mobile

Best network for customer service winner: Tesco Mobile

Most reliable network winner: Tesco Mobile

Best network for for roaming winner: ID Mobile

What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022?

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products and companies in the world of mobile, homes, computing, gaming, cameras, TV and audio.

After two years as a digital only event, the Trusted Reviews Awards returned as a physical event in 2022.

In a nod to the event’s heritage the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 were hosted in the Hollywood Bowl at the O2 Arena.

The venue holds a special place in Trusted’s history with the site having held two of its earliest awards ceremonies there many moons ago.

How are the winners chosen?

To be considered as a shortlist candidate a product must have been fully reviewed by one of the experts at Trusted Reviews and, outside of rare exceptions, scored at least 4/5 recommended in the past 12 months. The winner is then decided by the internal team of experts based on their experience reviewing it and knowledge of the market holistically. The only categories that don’t follow this process are the newly launched mobile network awards.