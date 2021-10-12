 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Samsung HW-Q950A is 2021’s Best Soundbar

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Samsung HW-Q950A has won the Best Sound Bar Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The device scored a perfect 5/5 when we reviewed it in June, with tester John Archer praising its massively powerful, distortion-free movie playback, uniquely immersive sound stage and compact design.

“The HW-Q950A has managed to add two more real audio channels without compromising the enormous power and clarity we’ve come to expect from Samsung’s high-end soundbars,” wrote Archer in his Samsung HW-Q950A review.

“In fact, the new channels reinforce just how much better Samsung is than arguably any other remotely mainstream soundbar brand at creating the feeling of a true three-dimensional soundscape, without needing a mountain of separate speakers.”

The combination let it overcome stiff competition from numerous other big name products, including the Philips Fidelio B97, JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam, LG SP11RA and Samsung HW-S61lA, which were also shortlisted.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal and celebrate the coolest products and companies we’ve covered over the last 12 months.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlist and winners are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be considered for the shortlist, outside of some special exceptions, a product must have scored at least 4/5 recommended when we reviewed it. The winner is chosen based on key things including, how it performed during technical testing and our experience using it day-to-day.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews regularly as we’ll be unveiling a fresh batch of winners each morning, using the below schedule.

You might like…

Best multi-room speakers: 4 great options for your home

Best multi-room speakers: 4 great options for your home

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.