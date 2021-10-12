Trusted Reviews Awards: The Samsung HW-Q950A is 2021’s Best Soundbar

The Samsung HW-Q950A has won the Best Sound Bar Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The device scored a perfect 5/5 when we reviewed it in June, with tester John Archer praising its massively powerful, distortion-free movie playback, uniquely immersive sound stage and compact design.

“The HW-Q950A has managed to add two more real audio channels without compromising the enormous power and clarity we’ve come to expect from Samsung’s high-end soundbars,” wrote Archer in his Samsung HW-Q950A review.

“In fact, the new channels reinforce just how much better Samsung is than arguably any other remotely mainstream soundbar brand at creating the feeling of a true three-dimensional soundscape, without needing a mountain of separate speakers.”

The combination let it overcome stiff competition from numerous other big name products, including the Philips Fidelio B97, JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam, LG SP11RA and Samsung HW-S61lA, which were also shortlisted.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal and celebrate the coolest products and companies we’ve covered over the last 12 months.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlist and winners are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be considered for the shortlist, outside of some special exceptions, a product must have scored at least 4/5 recommended when we reviewed it. The winner is chosen based on key things including, how it performed during technical testing and our experience using it day-to-day.

